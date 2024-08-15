General Hospital Comings & Goings: Jagger Exit Coming Fast

Normal Hospital comings and goings affirm John “Jagger” Cates is formally on his method out. In the meantime, a number of fan faves make their method again to the ABC daytime drama this month.

Normal Hospital Comings & Goings: John “Jagger” Cates Exits

GH comings and goings promise John “Jagger” Cates’ time is up quickly. He’s blinded by his vendetta in opposition to Sonny Corinthos. Plus, now he’s caught up in Ava Jerome’s drama. So, it may go one of some methods…

Ava could set Jagger as much as take the autumn for tampering with Sonny’s remedy. If that’s the case, he could also be going to jail. Little doubt, it might be ironic if he ended up doing time as an alternative of Sonny.

Alternatively, Sonny could remove Jagger. Nonetheless, he’s pondering clearly now that he’s again on his meds. So, he would possibly determine in opposition to it on Normal Hospital.

It’s extra possible that Jagger can be yanked out of Port Charles by the FBI. Little doubt, for his unprofessional conduct. Certainly it’s been thrilling having Jagger round however his time on the sudser has come to an finish.

GH Casting Updates: Charles Mesure on Contract

As John “Jagger” Cates (Adam Harrington) prepares to go away Normal Hospital, Jack Brennan (Charles Mesure) is getting comfy in Port Charles. His portrayer is now on contract so his character is sticking round.

Jack is settling down in PC because the chief of the brand new WSB station. Moreover, he’s set his sights on Carly Corinthos Spencer (Laura Wright). There was a vibe with them from the start on Normal Hospital. And the sparks are flying now.

Certainly, they may develop into the new new couple on the town. Nonetheless, PCPD Commissioner Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) is not going to make issues straightforward for Jack. Certainly, she is furious he’s staying in her city with the WSB.

Normal Hospital Casting Information: Fortunate & Ric Again Quickly

Extra GH casting modifications put Fortunate Spencer (Jonathan Jackson) in Port Chuck quickly. Becoming a member of him is Holly Sutton (Emma Samms). Hassle appears to observe Holly in every single place. So, they could have discovered some hazard collectively.

Little doubt, there may very well be loads of drama in retailer for Fortunate. There is likely to be romance forward for him additionally as he’ll see the love of his life, Elizabeth Webber (Rebecca Herbst), for the primary time in years. Additionally, Ric Lansing (Rick Hearst) is on the town subsequent week.

Most certainly, he’s returning to Normal Hospital for the funeral of Molly Lansing Davis‘ (Kristen Vaganos) child. There are modifications taking place in every single place on GH. Preserve watching to see how John “Jagger” Cates makes his departure from the ABC cleaning soap opera.

Get all the newest Normal Hospital spoilers and casting updates each day from Cleaning soap Grime.