General Hospital: Ava Sets up Jagger to Take the Fall – Adam Harrington Out?

In an exhilarating episode of Basic Hospital on ABC, Ava Jerome (Maura West) finally ends up behind bars, determined to flee. Ava finds her potential savior within the type of good-looking FBI agent John Cates (Adam Harrington). Nevertheless, Ava’s intentions are removed from pure. Whereas she is imprisoned for against the law she didn’t commit, specifically pushing Kristina Corinthos (Kate Mansi) out of a window, Ava seeks to govern the scenario to her benefit.

In one other plot twist, Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) is fighting a medical disaster, together with his lithium remedy mysteriously changed by placebos. His habits turns into erratic and he finally ends up making peace together with his previous good friend, Jason Morgan (Steve Burton). Regardless of this, Ava hints that she is aware of who tampered with Sonny’s remedy, however refuses to reveal the offender’s identification on GH.

In the meantime, Ava manages to govern John Cates into serving to her, feeding him half-truths and outright lies. Nevertheless, Cates would possibly discover himself turning into the autumn man for Ava’s crimes, ought to she handle to persuade Sonny and Jason of his guilt. The episode leaves viewers on the sting of their seats, questioning how Ava will extricate herself from her predicament, and whether or not John Cates can pay the value for his involvement together with her.

