General Hospital 2-Week Spoilers July 1-12: Jason Scrambles & Nina Makes a Move

Within the newest episodes of Common Hospital, a plethora of dramatic occasions are set to unfold the weeks of July 1-12, 2024. Followers can anticipate to see characters like Jason Morgan (Steve Burton), Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros), and Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) dealing with new challenges.

Kristina Corinthos-Davis (Kate Mansi) is in an emotional turmoil. And Jordan Ashford (Tanisha Harper) and Drew Cain (Cameron Mathison) share a dialog. It is perhaps about their waterfront challenge on Common Hospital. Alexis Davis (Nancy Lee Grahn) is planning a giant transfer. Additionally, Ava Jerome (Maura West) prepares to combat soiled over Avery Jerome-Corinthos’ (Ava & Grace Scarola) custody.

Sonny seeks authorized recommendation from Diane Miller (Carolyn Hennesy). Additionally, Alexis and Kristina share a heartfelt second. Maxie Jones (Kirsten Storms) steps up for a good friend and Ava tries to cowl her tracks. Sonny’s erratic conduct, as a result of his treatment imbalance, has his son Dante Falconeri (Dominic Zamprogna) making an attempt to calm him down on Common Hospital. Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali) and Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy) are excited to maneuver into their new condominium. Ava, however, is planning to outsmart Sonny.

Valentine Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart) has massive strikes to make and Jason tries to satisfy agent Kate’s calls for. Sasha Gilmore (Sofia Mattsson) retains engaged on Cody Bell (Josh Kelly) to spill the reality to Mac Scorpio (John J York). Within the midst of all these, the query stays: who killed Austin Gatlin-Holt (Roger Howarth)? Keep tuned for extra drama the weeks of seven/1-7/12/2024.

