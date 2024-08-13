General Hospital 2-Week Spoilers Aug 12-23: Sonny and Jason Payback & Lucky ASAP Return

Basic Hospital on ABC sees some intense scenes anticipated from August 12-23, 2024. Blaze (Jacqueline Grace Lopez) and Natalia Rogers-Ramirez (Eva Larue) additionally make their presence felt. And Carly Spencer (Laura Wright) takes on Ava Jerome (Maura West) in what guarantees to be a gripping storyline.

Agent Jagger Cates (Adam Harrington), Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) and Jason Morgan (Steve Burton) additionally get some vital display time. With the latter’s difficult relationship with Sonny being a serious focus. Willow Corinthos’s (Katelyn MacMullen) confession, probably involving Drew Cain (Cameron Mathison). And Michael Corinthos’s (Chad Duell) recommendation for Sasha Gilmore (Sofia Mattsson) are different highlights to stay up for.

Because the week unfolds, viewers will see Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy) opening as much as Giovanni Palmieri (Giovanni Mazza), Cody Bell (Josh Kelly) studying from Tracy Quartermaine (Jane Elliot), and Sonny making an intriguing supply. Michael’s surprising invitation and his rising reference to Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros). Alp Cody’s rescue try on Basic Hospital. And Jason’s replace for Sonny are different key parts to be careful for.

The return of Ric Lansing (Rick Hearst), the potential recast rumors, and the heartrending alternative confronted by TJ Ashford (Tajh Bellow) and Molly Lansing-Davis (Kristen Vaganos) add to the complicated narrative. The storylines revolving round Kristina, Ava, Sonny Corinthos, Willow Tait on Basic Hospital. Additionally, Drew Cain, Jack Brennan (Charles Mesure), Carly, Nina, and Michael promise to maintain the viewers hooked. The potential return of Jonathan Jackson as Fortunate Spencer is one other thrilling growth to observe for from 8/12-8/23/2024.

