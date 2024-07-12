Gemma Arterton, Hayley Atwell in voice cast of Grand Prix of Europe

British actors Gemma Arterton (The King’s Males), Thomas Brodie-Sangster (Recreation of Thrones) and Hayley Atwell (Captain America: The First Avenger) have joined the voice solid of Grand Prix of Europe, a brand new European animated characteristic from Warner Bros. Discovery Germany and Mack Magic, the leisure arm of Germany’s Europa-Park theme park.

Arterton will play Edda, a younger mouse and the daughter of fairground operator Erwin (voiced by British comedy legend Lenny Henry), who desires of turning into a race automobile driver. Forward of the fiftieth anniversary of the European Grand Prix, Edda will get the chance to fulfill her idol, racing star Ed (Brodie-Sangster) and to assist her father save his failing enterprise. However to take action, she’ll should get behind the wheel herself.

Waldemar Quick, an animator on German animated options Monster Household and Animals United, will direct Grand Prix of Europe from a script by Kirstie Falkous, John Reynolds, and Jeff Hylton. Europa-Park managing associate Michael Mack will produce the movie, which relies on Europa-Park’s mascots and is deliberate as the primary in a family-friendly franchise. Mack can be protecting the post-production in-house, with animation being dealt with by Mack Animation in Hanover.

Grand Prix of Europe is about to be launched in the summertime of 2025 by way of Warner Bros. in German-speaking Europe, timed to the fiftieth anniversary of Europa-Park. Viva Youngsters will distribute the movie extensively in North America.

Subsequent to Disneyland Paris, Europa-Park in southern Germany, is Europe’s hottest theme park, attracting greater than 6 million guests yearly. Homeowners, the Mack household have been within the fairground enterprise for 8 generations. Michael Mack’s paternal grandfather constructed rollercoasters, which the corporate offered to theme parks all over the world — “to Disneyland, Common, Bushgardens” says Mack, earlier than, in 1975, his father arrange the theme park. Grand Prix of Europe will mark the household’s first entry into characteristic movie manufacturing.

“Every technology has constructed on the one earlier than, and this movie represents the subsequent necessary step in our firm’s historical past,” says Mack. “We’ve all the time been large admirers of Walt Disney. They went from movie manufacturing into theme parks. We’re going the opposite means round.”