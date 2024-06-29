Gamestop Price Prediction As GME Soars 11% And This Casino Token Charges Towards $2 Million

Be part of Our Telegram channel to remain updated on breaking information protection

The Gamestop value is up 11% previously 24 hours to commerce for $0.007817 as of 00:40 a.m. EST.

It comes after GME skilled vital buying and selling exercise on Monday, with thousands and thousands of {dollars}’ price of name choices purchased and a whole lot of 1000’s of put choices bought.

$GME choice move report 📝✅🎯 Internet name premium spiked shortly after the open with a transparent divergence in web put premium as #GME went above $24. Complete premium right now $40M ($31M name / $9M put) $30c 7/19 noticed 58% ask facet quantity and was the very best complete premium contract traded…

This factors to a bullish sentiment amongst buyers, with expectations of a brief squeeze that might propel the inventory value to $150 or greater.

Gamestop Worth Prediction

The Gamestop value is buying and selling sideways, rejecting in opposition to an extra draw back. It comes after an 80% drop from the $0.038140 peak recorded on June 7, with a collection of decrease highs to point out for it. Regardless of the 11% surge on Tuesday, the market continues to favor the draw back, with a number of technical indicators supporting this thesis.

The Relative Energy Index (RSI) is subdued beneath the imply degree of fifty and shifting horizontally to recommend an absence of conviction amongst GME bulls. Equally, the Transferring Common Convergence Divergence (MACD) is beneath its sign line (orange band) and in unfavourable territory. This sometimes signifies a bearish momentum out there because the short-term shifting common is beneath the long-term shifting common. Buyers ought to count on a possible downward pattern.

Such a directional bias might see the Gamestop value drop to $0.005000 psychological degree. In a dire case, the downtrend might extrapolate to the underside of the market vary at $0.000488.

GeckoTerminal: GME/USD 1-day chart

Converse Case

Then again, if the RSI had been in a position to flip the imply degree of fifty right into a assist, it could signify power amongst GME bulls. In such a case, the Gamestop value might climb into the Fibonacci Golden Zone. Nonetheless, for the bullish thesis to be invalidated, bulls should haul GME market worth to interrupt and shut above the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement degree of $0.023757. This could successfully imply the value escaping the Golden Zone.

Past this degree, and relying on whether or not the bulls are in a position to cap their revenue urge for food, the Gamestop value might take a look at the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement degree of $0.030082. In a extremely bullish case, the good points might see the Gamestop value prolong the climb to the height of the market vary at $0.038140.

In the meantime, buyers are already eyeing MegaDice (DICE), as the brand new Solana GameFi coin races to the $2 million mark in presale gross sales. In keeping with Crypto analyst and YouTuber 99Bitcoins, this presale gem might 100X at launch.

Promising Different To Gamestop

DICE is the powering token for the Mega Cube ecosystem, a Solana-based on-line on line casino that rewards gamers with crypto. The platform permits customers to play video games, guess on sports activities, and earn rewards utilizing their native token, $DICE.

Time to say your share of a 20,000 #USDT Prize Pool! 💰 Be part of the #MegaDice MASSIVE soccer event and every day sports activities streaks to raise your #Euro2024 and #CopaAmerica expertise! ⚽ MEGA Rewards are up for grabs, together with a jaw-dropping USDT 10k money prize.

The Mega Cube platform has been a sensation since its launch in 2023. It’s nonetheless some of the well-liked crypto-oriented on-line on line casino and betting platforms. With the launch of the brand new crypto ICO, the challenge is about to increase its choices.

Video games Night time Thursdays at 5 PM UTC dwell on our TG channel! We'll be beginning off with a $1300 stability and no matter is gained will likely be shared among the many contributors on the decision! 🤑

The challenge is the primary GameFi challenge on the Solana blockchain, and its goal is to problem the on line casino sector titan Rollbit Coin.

The platform already has a consumer base exceeding 50,000 and 10,000 lively gamers, who wager about $50 million each month. It flirts with over 4000 video games from high suppliers and over 50 sports activities and eSports. As one of many high manufacturers within the crypto on line casino area, it focuses on progress and including worth to gamers.

You can too earn by means of the platform’s staking choice, with the staff setting apart 10% of its complete 420 million token provide as rewards.

If you need to affix the presale, you should buy $DICE on the official web site right here for $0.0825 per token utilizing BNB, ETH, or SOL. You can too earn 10% on any purchases made by buyers you refer.

Refer & Earn with $DICE! 🚀💰 Thrilling information! You possibly can nonetheless refer customers to the Mega Cube presale and earn a beneficiant 10% fee on all referral purchases.

2. Join: Join your pockets.

3.…

Go to and purchase Mega Cube right here.

