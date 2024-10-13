Game updates, live score in college football Week 7

BATON ROUGE, La. − Ole Miss soccer by no means trailed in regulation, however LSU received in a wild sport on Saturday night time.

No. 13 LSU beat the No. 9 Rebels 29-26 in extra time at Tiger Stadium. The Rebels surrendered a late game-tying drive that ended with a landing with 27 seconds remaining. After LSU held Lane Kiffin’s Rebels to a area purpose in extra time, Tigers quarterback Garrett Nussmeier threw a game-winning 25-yard landing catch on LSU’s first play of OT.

Ole Miss (5-2, 1-2 SEC) struggled to create offense within the second half towards LSU (5-1, 1-1 SEC)

