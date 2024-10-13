Game updates, live score in college football Week 7

BATON ROUGE, La. − Ole Miss soccer by no means trailed in regulation, however LSU received in a wild sport on Saturday night time.

No. 13 LSU beat the No. 9 Rebels 29-26 in extra time at Tiger Stadium. The Rebels surrendered a late game-tying drive that ended with a landing with 27 seconds remaining. After LSU held Lane Kiffin’s Rebels to a area purpose in extra time, Tigers quarterback Garrett Nussmeier threw a game-winning 25-yard landing catch on LSU’s first play of OT.

Ole Miss (5-2, 1-2 SEC) struggled to create offense within the second half towards LSU (5-1, 1-1 SEC)

Ole Miss vs LSU rating updates

LSU wins on first play of extra time

Garrett Nussmeier linked with receiver Kevin Lacy down the correct sideline for a game-winning 25-yard rating.

Caden Davis nails 57-yard area purpose to maintain Ole Miss’ hopes alive

The Rebels wanted a clutch kick and so they obtained one. LSU wins with a landing.

Lane Kiffin’s Rebels are in a gap early in extra time (OT)

The Rebels face a 3nd-and-25 from their very own 40-yard line. The Rebels have been referred to as for a holding penalty and a false begin on this interval

Extra time: Ole Miss 23, LSU 23

Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart sacked on potential game-winning Hail Mary (0:03, 4Q)

There simply wasn’t sufficient time for Ole Miss to reply. Ole Miss moved the ball 11 yards after LSU tied the sport, however Ole Miss could not get a move try off on the ultimate play of regulation.

Ole Miss 23, LSU 23: Anderson 23-yard landing reception (0:27, 4Q)

LSU ties the sport on a clutch fourth-down move with 0:27 remaining. LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier led the game-tying 75-yard drive. The Tigers transformed two fourth downs.

Ole Miss 23, LSU 16: Davis 37-yard area purpose (3:14, 4Q)

Fourth quarter

Ole Miss 20, LSU 16: Ramos 41-yard area purpose (1:10, 3Q)

Ole Miss 20, LSU 13: Davis 35-yard area purpose (4:41, 3Q)

Tigers miss area purpose (7:17, 3Q)

The Tigers couldn’t capitalize on a strip-sack fumble of Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart. LSU kicker Damian Ramos missed large proper from 46 yards out. The Rebels take over at their 28-yard line.

Third quarter

Halftime: Ole Miss 17, LSU 13

Ole Miss 17, LSU 13: Ramos 45-yard area purpose (0:05, 2Q)

LSU did not achieve a yard on its scoring drive, however the fortuitous fumble restoration was sufficient to arrange Damian Ramos for an extended area purpose.

Henry Parrish fumbles as Ole Miss seemed to expire the clock (0:26, 2Q)

The Rebels took over deep in their very own territory after LSU’s landing. Working again Henry Parrish had the ball ripped free after catching a brief move from Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart. LSU recovers at Ole Miss’ 28-yard line. It is an enormous probability to tie the sport going into halftime.

Trey Amos rises as much as choose off LSU’s Garrett Nussmeier (10:57, 4Q)

Nussmeier lofted what was supposed to be a deep 50/50 ball down the left sideline. Trey Amos’ completely timed leap gave him the sting. Rebels take over at their very own 39-yard line.

Ole Miss 17, LSU 10: Ramos 33-yard area purpose (0:34, 2Q)

Ole Miss 17, LSU 7: Harris 15-yard landing catch (1:42, 2Q)

There was a spotlight as the top of Ole Miss’ 11-play, 75-yard scoring drive. Star receiver Tre Harris, who dropped a deep move early within the first quarter, got here up large with a contested landing catch on third down. The drive drained more often than not remaining within the first half and is a giant response after LSU’s first scoring drive.

Ole Miss 10, LSU 7: Inexperienced 12-yard landing catch (5:33, 2Q)

LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier put collectively a pleasant drive to reply Ole Miss’ good begin. The Tigers went on a six-play, 75-yard drive.

Ole Miss 10, LSU 0: Bentley 50-yard landing run (8:39, 2Q)

Ulysses Bentley is again. The shock third-string operating again is balling out tonight. He took a 4th-and-1 run to the home to attain the primary landing of the season. Bentley has three carries for 60 yards, together with a pair large first-down conversions. It was his first landing of the season.

Rebels cease LSU on 4th-and-2 (9:47 2Q)

Ole Miss 3, LSU 0: Davis 49-yard area purpose (14:55, 2Q)

Ole Miss kicker Caden Davis responded after his brief miss within the first quarter. On the primary play of the second quarter, Davis got here onto the sector after a TV timeout and drilled a 49-yarder.

Second quarter

Rebels stopped on 4th-and-1 at LSU 5-yard line (4:45, 1Q)

Coach Lane Kiffin went again to a different direct snap. The gamble did not repay as operating again Henry Parrish was stopped for no achieve.

Circus interception units Ole Miss offense up in nice place (6:00, 1Q)

Ole Miss defensive lineman Jamarious Brown made an unimaginable interception, however he obtained some assist. After LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier’s move was tipped within the air on the LSU 12-yard line, Ole Miss linebacker Chris Paul deflected it once more into Brown’s arms. Paul was tied up with an LSU defender however popped the ball in a fortuitus course like he was enjoying keep-it-up.

Ole Miss kicker Caden Davis misses brief area purpose (6:54, 1Q)

The Rebels’ second drive ends with a whimper. A Jaxson Dart scramble was referred to as again for a holding penalty. The Rebels needed to accept a 32-yard area purpose try. Caden Davis missed large proper.

Jaxson Dart, Tre Harris virtually join for large achieve (13:40, 1Q)

Ole Miss’ second offensive play might hang-out the Rebels. With the ball on the Ole Miss 19-yard line, quarterback Jaxson Dart threw to star receiver Tre Harris on a deep route. Harris needed to regulate barely, however the move was good. Harris bobbled it on the LSU 40 and dropped it, wiping away a possible landing. The Rebels punted two performs later

Ole Miss protection forces three-and-out to start out the sport (14:18, 1Q)

The Rebels protection points the primary assertion of the sport. Ole Miss pressured two incompletions on tight sideline throws.

First quarter

JJ Pegues, Princely Umanmielen warming up for Ole Miss

Pegues and Umanmielen, each large elements of Ole Miss’ defensive entrance, are listed as game-time choices for the sport towards LSU. Each gamers are suited up in full uniform and warming up pregame.

Ole Miss vs. LSU will probably be broadcast nationally on ABC. EPSN's Sean McDonough and Greg McElroy will name the sport from the sales space at Tiger Stadium, with Molly McGrath reporting from the sidelines.

