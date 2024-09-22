Game Inactives | Week 3 Titans vs Packers

The Tennessee Titans (0-2) play their second consecutive residence sport this week, welcoming the Inexperienced Bay Packers (1-1) to Nissan Stadium (capability 69,143). Kickoff is scheduled for midday CDT on Sunday, Sept. 22.

This week marks the fifteenth all-time assembly between the Titans and Packers franchises. The Titans lead the collection 8-6, together with most not too long ago a 27-17 victory in a Thursday night time conflict at Lambeau Discipline on Nov. 17, 2022. Moreover, the Titans are 3-0 all-time in opposition to the Packers at Nissan Stadium.