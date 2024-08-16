Free-agent safety Justin Simmons signing one-year, $8 million deal with Falcons

Simmons brings with him a sterling popularity constructed on an NFL-best 30 interceptions recorded since 2016, and stands as the one participant within the league to document at the least two interceptions in each season from 2016-2023. The 30 picks are the third-most amongst energetic safeties behind Minnesota’s Harrison Smith (34) and New Orleans’ Tyrann Mathieu (33).

With 4 second-team All-Professional honors to his title, Simmons has maintained a spot as one of many NFL’s prime safeties, however suffered as a part of a Broncos protection that completed twenty ninth in yards allowed per recreation and twenty seventh in factors allowed per contest in 2023, posting his lowest protection grade (63.4) since 2018, per Professional Soccer Focus. With out him, the Broncos had been considerably worse, surrendering 49 factors and 338 passing yards per recreation within the two contests by which Simmons didn’t take part (a 70-20 loss to Miami and 31-28 win over Chicago) final season.

This actuality could not persuade Denver to maintain Simmons, not after they took an enormous lifeless cap hit by releasing quarterback Russell Wilson.