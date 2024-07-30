Frederick Richard's high bar routine wows commentators. What they said

Frederick Richard’s high bar routine wows commentators. What they said

by

It was “as cool because it will get” the Olympic announcers mentioned as he completed a excessive bar routine.

Which is precisely what Massachusetts’s Frederick Richard has dreamed about, having informed media shops that he hopes to make gymnastics cool.

“It goes again to me type of feeling what my function is within the sport — It’s to develop the game,” he informed NBC, when telling them about his in style TikTok account, which has over 700,000 followers and counting.

And as he Richards nailed his excessive bar routine, NBC commentators heaped on the reward.

What commentators mentioned about Richard’s excessive bar efficiency

Jun 29, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Frederick Richard competes on the high bar during the U.S. Olympic Team Gymnastics Trials at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports ORG XMIT: IMAGN-873062 ORIG FILE ID: 20240629_mdk_hw1_088.JPG

Richard had already led off on rings with a stable 14.03, a half-point enchancment on his rings rating in qualifying.

That momentum introduced him into the excessive bar the place he soared, arising large with a 14.833.

“There it’s,” one commentator mentioned as he caught the touchdown.

Leave a Comment