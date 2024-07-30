Frederick Richard’s high bar routine wows commentators. What they said

It was “as cool because it will get” the Olympic announcers mentioned as he completed a excessive bar routine.

Which is precisely what Massachusetts’s Frederick Richard has dreamed about, having informed media shops that he hopes to make gymnastics cool.

“It goes again to me type of feeling what my function is within the sport — It’s to develop the game,” he informed NBC, when telling them about his in style TikTok account, which has over 700,000 followers and counting.

And as he Richards nailed his excessive bar routine, NBC commentators heaped on the reward.

What commentators mentioned about Richard’s excessive bar efficiency

Richard had already led off on rings with a stable 14.03, a half-point enchancment on his rings rating in qualifying.

That momentum introduced him into the excessive bar the place he soared, arising large with a 14.833.

“There it’s,” one commentator mentioned as he caught the touchdown.

“My goodness. A monster routine,” the following chimed in.

“He didn’t simply hit it, he upgraded it,” one mentioned, referring to locations the place he added issue to the routine.

“I imply that’s what you dream about. Workforce meet. I‘m going to set the toughest routine I can do. On the most crucial time on the Olympic Workforce Finals. I’m going to hit it and I’m going to hit the dismount,” the commentator mentioned.

The dwell feed then lower to video of Richard’s dad or mum’s celebrating. Richard’s high-bar routine had social media buzzing.

How did Frederick Richard rating general?

Richard has an excellent evening. He shined in excessive bars with 14.833, however he did effectively general with scores of 14.466 in ground, 14.033 in rings, and 14.566 on parallel bars.

The 20-year-old led staff USA.

How did Workforce USA do?

For the primary time in 16 years, the U.S. males’s gymnastics staff claimed a medal: bronze.

Stephen Nedoroscik, a pommel horse specialist whose solely contribution to the staff rating got here on the final routine of the evening, helped clinch the bronze for Workforce USA with the very best scoring routine of the evening at 14.866. Nedoroscik is from Worcester, Massachusetts.

When will Frederick Richard compete subsequent?

Richard can be again within the health club on Wednesday, July 31 for the all-around finals. It is going to begin at 10:30 a.m. Paul Juda may also be competing.