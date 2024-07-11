Frank Turner Helps To Raise More Than $18,000 To Support The Sweet Relief Musicians Fund

(CelebrityAccess) — Frank Turner, the English folk-punk icon and frontman of The Sleeping Souls, helped to lift greater than $18,000 for the Candy Aid Musicians Fund on the primary leg of his U.S. Undefeated tour.

“We’re blown away by Frank’s stage of dedication and help,” mentioned Aric Steinberg, EVP–Improvement/Artist Relations | Candy Aid Musicians Fund. “His consistency and willingness to make this marketing campaign successful is really outstanding and demonstrates his beneficiant nature. I had the pleasure of assembly him initially of the marketing campaign and he’s a genuinely kindhearted individual; we’re so grateful to have him as a supporter, and I can converse for the entire artists who will now obtain psychological well being care once I say, ‘thanks!’ to Frank.”

Turner helped to lift the funds by a sweepstakes for one among his private tour guitars. Through the tour, greater than 500 followers throughout the U.S. entered the sweepstakes for an opportunity to win the Epiphone Hummingbird Studio Acoustic-Electrical guitar in pale cherry, which was signed by Turner.

The funds had been distributed and used to offer monetary grants for music trade professionals in want of psychological well being care.

“I used to be honored to have Candy Aid as a part of the U.S. tour these days; the work they do is commendable in each manner, lending a hand is the least I may do. I’m additionally proud that my viewers raised such an excellent sum of money for the trigger. It would make an enormous distinction to individuals who want it,” Turner acknowledged.

Turner and The Sleeping Souls can be returning to the highway in North America in late August and September, beginning with a efficiency on the Egyptian Room at Outdated Nationwide Centre on August 27 and concluding at Toronto’s Misplaced Evenings VII pageant at The Theatre on the Nice Canadian On line casino Resort from September 19-22.

AUGUST

27 — Indianapolis, IN — Egyptian Room at Outdated Nationwide Centre *

28 — Des Moines, IA — Val Air Ballroom *

30 — Bozeman, MT — The Elm *

SEPTEMBER

03 — Vancouver, BC — Commodore Ballroom *

05 — Calgary, AB — Gray Eagle Occasion Heart *

06 — Edmonton, AB — Halfway Music Corridor *

07 — Saskatoon, SK — Coors Occasion Centre *

08 — Winnipeg, MB — Burton Cummings Theatre *

12 — Madison, WI — The Sylvee *

13 — St. Louis, MO — The Pageant *

14 — Nashville, TN — Marathon Music Works *

19—22 — Toronto, ON — Misplaced Evenings VII Competition at The Theatre on the Nice Canadian On line casino Resort