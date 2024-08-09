France vs. Spain prediction, odds, time: 2024 Paris Olympics picks, men’s soccer best bets from proven expert

France and Spain will battle for the boys’s soccer gold medal on the 2024 Paris Olympics on Friday. The French are unbeaten within the match, though they got here near defeat within the semifinals earlier than beating Egypt 3-1. Spain are additionally coming off of a detailed name, coming from behind to beat Morocco 2-1 and punching their ticket to the gold medal recreation.

Kickoff at Parc des Princes in Paris is about for midday ET. France are +140 favorites (danger $100 to win $140) on the 90-minute cash line within the newest France vs. Spain odds, whereas La Roja are +215 underdogs. A 90-minute draw is priced at +180 and the over/underneath for whole targets scored is 2.5. France are -145 to win gold, whereas Spain are +110. Earlier than locking in any Spain vs. France picks, it is advisable to see what confirmed SportsLine soccer professional Martin Inexperienced has to say.

After working within the sports activities betting business for a number of years, Inexperienced turned an expert sports activities author and handicapper and has lined the sport worldwide. In 2023, Inexperienced was worthwhile in a number of areas on his soccer picks, together with the Champions League (+3.05 items), FA Cup (+3.07), EFL Cup (+4.47) and Euro 2024 Qualifiers (+6.30), amongst others. He was additionally stable on his Premier League picks in 2023-24 going 30-22-1 (+7.07).

Now, Inexperienced has damaged down France vs. Spain from each angle and revealed his picks and predictions. You may head to SportsLine now to see Inexperienced’s picks. Listed here are the betting traces for Spain vs. France:

France vs. Spain 90-minute cash line: France +140, Spain +215, Draw +180

France vs. Spain over/underneath: 2.5 targets

France vs. Spain to win gold: France -145, Spain +110

Why you must again France

Thierry Henry’s squad was getting ready to being out of gold-medal competition of their earlier match, however late targets from Mateta and Michael Olise propelled them to victory. France’s mixture of youthful creativity and veteran expertise make them a really powerful opponent, particularly at Parc des Princes in entrance of house followers.

Les Bleus could also be feeling a bit gassed after their final match, however Inexperienced is assured they'll nonetheless have the firepower to search out the again of the online. Spain have conceded at the very least one aim in 4 of their final 5 matches, and the professional believes they're "unlikely to maintain Olise and Mateta at bay for 90 minutes."

Why you must again Spain

La Roja have gamers who play in a few of the greatest golf equipment in Spain, together with 2023 La Liga winner Barcelona, in addition to gamers who spend the common season with Paris Saint-Germain. That regular-season expertise prepares this younger staff properly for the excessive strain of a gold medal match. Additionally they needed to rally within the semifinals to punch their ticket to Friday’s recreation, so the professional expects large issues from them.

"France head into the sport as the favourite, and Les Bleus might be spurred on by their house supporters in Paris, however these groups look evenly matched, and Spain could find yourself spoiling the occasion," Inexperienced informed SportsLine.

Inexperienced has damaged down this Paris Olympics gold medal match from each attainable angle and has locked in a pair of assured greatest bets. He is also providing a full breakdown of this matchup.

