France beat the U.S. men’s soccer team to open Paris Olympics : NPR

PARIS — It was a story of two halves.

America males’s soccer group returned to the Olympics after a 16-year absence and opened with a 3-0 loss to host France in group play in Marseille.

France managed possession for the primary half and outshot the People 8-3. However the U.S. appeared calm, cool and composed, beating again a bodily French group that was whistled for seven fouls. At halftime, it was 0-0.

In Olympic males’s soccer, roster restrictions require practically all gamers to be beneath 23 years previous. Many of the U.S. squad, coached by Marko Mitrovic, has beforehand performed in Main League Soccer or an MLS academy membership. Walker Zimmerman, age 31, is one in every of a trio of “overage” gamers. On the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, he began thrice and appeared in all 4 U.S. matches.

Each the U.S. and France began the second half a lot how they ended the primary: buying and selling spirited passes and attacking deep into their very own halves of play. The overwhelmingly French crowd cheered and yelled to will on their squad that completed thirteenth on the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

The U.S. missed a golden alternative to get on the scoreboard first. Within the 59th minute, Djordje Mihailovic fired a blistering right-footer that smashed off the crossbar.

The American pleasure did not final lengthy.

Two minutes later, French captain Alexandre Lacazette powered a long-range shot from outdoors the penalty space. It scooted previous the outstretched arms of the diving American goalkeeper Patrick Schulte. The rating was 1-0 and the gang got here alive.

Lacazette continued his good play within the 69th minute with an help. He scooted across the American protection and handed to Michael Olise who doubled the French result in 2-0.

France added one other purpose off a picture-perfect header from Loïc Badé from a nook kick within the eighty fifth minute.

That was all of the host nation would want to open play in Group A with a straightforward 3-0 victory over the U.S.

The U.S. subsequent takes on New Zealand on Saturday in Marseille, France.