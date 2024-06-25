Fourth recall for Tesla’s futuristic new Cybertruck

DETROIT (AP) — Tesla is recalling its futuristic new Cybertruck pickup for the fourth time within the U.S. to repair issues with trim items that may come unfastened and entrance windshield wipers that may fail.

Tesla has recalled the stainless steel-clad Cybertruck 4 instances because it went on sale Nov. 30.

The brand new remembers, introduced in paperwork posted Tuesday by the Nationwide Freeway Visitors Security Administration, every have an effect on greater than 11,000 vehicles.

The corporate says within the paperwork that the entrance windshield wiper motor controller can cease working as a result of it’s getting an excessive amount of electrical present. A wiper that fails can reduce visibility, rising the danger of a crash. The Austin, Texas, firm says it is aware of of no crashes or accidents attributable to the issue.

Tesla will exchange the wiper motor for gratis to house owners, who will probably be notified by letter on Aug. 18.

Within the different recall, a trim piece alongside the truck mattress can come unfastened and fly off, making a hazard for different motorists.

Tesla says in paperwork that the trim piece is put in with adhesive, and that will not have been carried out correctly on the manufacturing unit.

The corporate will exchange or rework the trim piece so it stays on. House owners will probably be notified by letter additionally on Aug. 18.