Fortnite Launching a Free Juice WRLD Skin, His Mom Reacts

Ever needed to play Fortnite with Juice WRLD? The sport is honoring the late rapper and Fortnite fan (born Jarad Anthony Higgins) with a pores and skin that might be free for a restricted time. All gamers who log in between November 30 at 1 a.m. ET and December 1 at 1 a.m. ET will obtain the “cel-shaded Slayer Juice WRLD Outfit” as a approach of paying tribute to “Juice’s legacy and love for Fortnite,” per an official weblog put up. Which means the pores and skin might be out there a few week after his newest posthumous album, The Social gathering By no means Ends, drops on November 22. (In the event you miss the window to get it without cost, you possibly can nonetheless buy it afterwards.)

The information was teased on the finish of the Chapter 2 Remix trailer, which additionally featured appearances from Snoop Dogg, Eminem, and Ice Spice. 999, a quantity that was important to Juice WRLD, reveals up on an empty chair. It additionally seems in clouds, together with a silhouette of his head. “Jarad at all times cherished to play Fortnite – it was extra than simply leisure for him, it was a technique to join with others,” his mother, Carmella Wallace, mentioned in an announcement in regards to the collaboration, per Sports activities Illustrated. “From a younger age, video video games have been part of how he bonded with family and friends, and being in Fortnite is an unbelievable tribute to that connection. I do know he can be overjoyed to see how his love for video games continues to convey folks collectively throughout totally different areas, similar to his music does.”



