Foro Sol Renamed As GNP Seguros Stadium

MEXICO CITY (CelebrityAccess) — The Stay Nation-owned live performance promoter OCESA introduced a brand new partnership with Mexican insurance coverage supplier GNP Seguros that may see the enduring Foro Sol Stadium renamed because the GNP Seguros Stadium.

Together with the brand new identify, the 65,000-capacity stadium will bear a refurbishment that may present enhanced hospitality choices for followers. Deliberate upgrades embody infrastructure modernization, together with water, energy, telephones, and knowledge techniques, in addition to upgraded inner lighting, and the addition of greater than 280 state-of-the-art show screens to enhance viewers experiences.

The stadium is anticipated to re-open its doorways in August forward of a live performance lineup that features scheduled performances from Feid, Natanael Cano, Caifanes, Metallica, Eric Clapton, The Killers, Blink 182, Iron Maiden, Los Fabulous Cadillacs, Morat and Twenty One Pilots, amongst others.

Moreover, singer Bruno Mars has been introduced as the primary artist to carry out on the newly revamped GNP Seguros Stadium when he takes the stage on August tenth.

“The GNP Seguros Stadium will reopen its doorways to proceed being the main venue on a world stage through which the most effective nationwide and worldwide artists join with their followers,” mentioned Alejandro Soberón Kuri, Founder and CEO of OCESA. “Because of GNP Seguros for being the ally with which this venue will stay a brand new period, to Heineken México for having accompanied the identify of the Discussion board with its Sol beer and the Authorities of Mexico Metropolis that has trusted us to develop secure leisure areas that improve the creative providing to the general public, in addition to the financial advantages to CDMX.”

“At GNP Seguros we all know that listening to music, attending live shows, and having fun with reveals, they’re actions and moments that fill us with feelings, cost us with pleasure and profit our well being; Sharing distinctive moments reinforces our motto Dwelling is unimaginable. As 100% Mexican firm, we promote and be a part of tasks such because the soon-to-be renovated GNP Seguros Stadium that may proceed to place Mexico’s identify very excessive on this planet of music and reveals at a world stage,” added Eduardo Silva, Common Director of GNP Seguros.