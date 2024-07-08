Formula One: Lewis Hamilton beats Max Verstappen to win British Grand Prix | Motorsports News

Former world champion Lewis Hamilton survived a late Max Verstappen cost to win his residence GP, ending the longest winless streak of his racing profession.

Lewis Hamilton has held off Max Verstappen within the British Grand Prix at Silverstone for his first motorsports victory since Saudi Arabia on December 5, 2021 – 56 races in the past.

“I’ve been ready for this,” shouted Hamilton on Sunday, after the British driver crossed the road in his Mercedes to say a ninth victory at Silverstone, breaking a tie with Michael Schumacher for many wins at one observe.

Lando Norris of McLaren was third.

After his record-extending 104th System One victory, the 39-year-old Hamilton wept as he fell into the arms of his father whereas the house crowd roared.

“Since 2021, day by day [I’ve been] preventing, coaching and placing my thoughts to the duty, working as exhausting as I can,” Hamilton, who might be transferring to Ferrari after this season, mentioned on the end line.

“That is my final race for the crew right here. I like them a lot. I’ll be eternally grateful to everybody at Mercedes and to the unbelievable followers.”

Hamilton, who began second on the grid behind his teammate George Russell, recorded his thirteenth consecutive podium look at his residence observe.

Russell, the winner per week earlier in Austria, was compelled out resulting from a hydraulic downside.

Hamilton overtook Russell throughout lap 18 and was handed by Norris two laps later.

However a poorly executed McLaren pit cease allowed Hamilton to regain the lead with 12 laps remaining.

Hamilton completed 1.465 seconds forward of Verstappen, who overtook Norris three laps from the end because the race resulted in sunshine after a short rain bathe.

Crimson Bull’s Verstappen elevated his lead within the drivers’ standings over Norris by three factors to 84 factors regardless of failing to win for 2 consecutive races for the primary time since Silverstone and Austria in 2022.

Oscar Piastri of McLaren positioned fourth, whereas Carlos Sainz of Ferrari was fifth and Nico Hulkenberg of Haas was sixth.