FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) – Jay Cutler, a former quarterback within the Nationwide Soccer League, was arrested this week in Williamson County.

Officers with the Franklin Police Division responded to the 200 block of Bridge Avenue for studies of a crash involving a white Dodge Ram and a blue GMC. The motive force of the GMC informed officers that Cutler had rear-ended him together with his Ram, then tried to flee the scene, and supplied him $2,000 to not name the police, based on the arrest affidavit.

Throughout their dialog with Cutler, the officers reported a powerful odor of alcohol coming from him, in addition to slurred speech and bloodshot eyes, Franklin PD reported. Cutler additionally refused a area sobriety take a look at, prompting officers to take him to Williamson Medical Middle for a blood draw.

Throughout a search of his car, officers discovered two firearms: a rifle and a loaded Glock pistol within the middle console, based on Franklin PD.

Cutler, 41, was taken into custody on Thursday simply earlier than 7 p.m. He was launched round 10 p.m., based on jail information. He denied ever hitting the GMC together with his truck, based on the affidavit. The officers reported observing a dent to the rear of the GMC however Cutler’s Ram has a winch connected to the entrance, so no injury was seen.

He faces 4 costs, together with driving underneath the affect, possessing a gun whereas intoxicated, failure to train due care, and implied consent.

The motive force of the GMC stated he suffered an damage to his again however refused therapy on the scene, based on the affidavit. He drove himself to the hospital for therapy.

Cutler performed for the Denver Broncos, Chicago Bears, and Miami Dolphins over his 12 years within the NFL. He additionally performed his school ball at Vanderbilt College. The Broncos took him within the 1st spherical of the 2006 NFL Draft (eleventh total).

