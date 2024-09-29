Football vs Ohio State on 9/28/2024 – Box Score

Ohio St. at 12:08

1st and 10 at OSU24 Ohio St. drive begin at 12:08.

2nd and three at OSU31 Timeout Different, clock 12:08.

1st and 10 at OSU24 (12:08) Shotgun Howard,Will move full quick left to Egbuka,Emeka caught at OSU27, for 7 yards to the OSU31 (Haladay,Cal).

2nd and three at OSU31 (11:34) No Huddle-Shotgun Judkins,Quinshon rush center for two yards achieve to the OSU33 (Douse,D’Quan; Bogle,Khris).

third and 1 at OSU33 (10:53) No Huddle Howard,Will rush center for 3 yards achieve to the OSU36 (Turner,Jordan), 1ST DOWN.

1st and 10 at OSU36 (10:14) No Huddle-Shotgun Judkins,Quinshon rush left for 1 yard achieve to the OSU37 (Turner,Jordan; Spencer,Malik).

2nd and 9 at OSU37 (09:36) No Huddle-Shotgun Judkins,Quinshon rush proper for 8 yards achieve to the OSU45 (Spencer,Malik).

third and 1 at OSU45 (09:12) No Huddle-Shotgun Judkins,Quinshon rush center for 0 yards to the OSU45 (Turner,Jordan; Jones,Anthony).

4th and 1 at OSU45 (08:24) No Huddle-Shotgun Judkins,Quinshon rush center for 1 yard achieve to the OSU46 (Roberts,Ben), 1ST DOWN.

1st and 10 at OSU46 (07:43) No Huddle-Shotgun Henderson,TreVeyon rush left for 1 yard achieve to the OSU47 (Haladay,Cal) PENALTY OSU Holding (Tshabola,Tegra) 10 yards from OSU46 to OSU36. NO PLAY.

1st and 20 at OSU36 (07:11) No Huddle-Shotgun Howard,Will rush center for 3 yards loss to the OSU33 fumbled by Howard,Will at OSU33 recovered by OSU Henderson,TreVeyon at OSU33 (Haladay,Cal; Woods,Ed).

2nd and 14 at OSU42 (06:34) No Huddle-Shotgun Howard,Will move full quick left to Egbuka,Emeka caught at MSU40, for 20 yards to the MSU38, out of bounds at MSU38, 1ST DOWN.

1st and 10 at MSU38 (05:57) No Huddle-Shotgun Howard,Will move incomplete quick left to Henderson,TreVeyon thrown to MSU38.

2nd and 10 at MSU38 (05:52) No Huddle-Shotgun Henderson,TreVeyon rush left for five yards achieve to the MSU33 (Denson Jr.,Justin).

third and 5 at MSU33 (05:08) No Huddle-Shotgun Howard,Will move incomplete quick proper to Christian,Bennett thrown to MSU32.

4th and 5 at MSU33 Timeout Different, clock 05:05.

4th and 5 at MSU33 (05:03) No Huddle-Shotgun Howard,Will move full quick left to Egbuka,Emeka caught at MSU18, for 33 yards to the MSU00 TOUCHDOWN, clock 04:57, 1ST DOWN.

1st and 10 at MSU3 Fielding,Jayden kick try good (H: McGuire,Joe, LS: Ferlmann,John).

1st and 10 at MSU25 Timeout Different, clock 04:57.