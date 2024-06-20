Follow live updates from MLS matchup

With out key gamers Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez, Inter Miami was nonetheless capable of defeat the Crew 2-1 on Wednesday, snapping Columbus’ MLS street profitable streak.

Miami went into the match with a weakened lineup attributable to Copa America however was capable of safe the victory in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, early within the first half, scoring each targets by the 21-minute mark. Defender Ian Fray recorded the primary objective for Miami in his first match again from a season-ending ACL damage he suffered in July 2023.

Following the second objective from ahead Leo Campana, Crew striker Cucho Hernandez put Columbus inside one objective within the fortieth minute.

The Crew have been unable to comply with up on Hernandez’s objective, permitting Miami to choose up the victory.

That is the Crew’s first MLS loss since Might 11 and ends their four-game league street profitable streak.

(80′) Columbus Crew make closing substitution of the match

With their closing substitution of the match, the Crew put in Marino Hinestroza for Yaw Yeboah.

(76′) Inter Miami substitutes Shanyder Borgelin, Leonardo Frugis Afonso into match vs Columbus Crew

Miami makes two extra modifications, placing in Shanyder Borgelin for Ryan Taylor and Leonardo Frugis Afonso for Leo Campana.

(73′) Max Arfsten, Yevhen Cheberko substituted into match Columbus Crew

Nancy makes two extra switches within the lineup, this time with lower than 20 minutes left within the match, placing in Max Arfsten for Mo Farsi and Yevhen Cheberko for Malte Amundsen.

(67′) Ian Fray changed by Ryan Sailor for Inter Miami

Following a collusion in Miami’s field, Miami ahead Ian Fray, who’s coming off an damage, went down with an damage. Although Fray was capable of stroll off on his personal, Miami made the choice to take him out of the match for Ryan Sailor.

(60′) Christian Ramirez, Rudy Camacho enter match for Columbus Crew

The Crew have been the primary group to make a lineup change within the Columbus-Miami match, substituting Christian Ramirez in for Alex Matan and Rudy Camcho for Darlington Nagbe.

(45′) Columbus Crew go into halftime down 2-1 vs Inter Miami

Goalkeeper Patrick Schulte confronted six photographs on objective towards Miami, recording 4 saves on Miami’s 10 total shot makes an attempt within the first half. Crew took seven photographs, two on objective, however managed the possession earlier than halftime with a 63.8% possession price.

(45+3′) Columbus Crew misses free kick to complete first half

The Crew have been awarded a free kick proper outdoors Miami’s objective to complete the three minutes of stoppage time added to the primary half. Midfielder Yaw Yeboah took the kick, giving a brief go to striker Cucho Hernandez to Yeboah’s proper, permitting Hernandez to take a protracted shot that may over Miami’s objective, ending the half.

(40′) Cucho Hernandez scores for Columbus Crew, Inter Miami lead minimize to 2-1

Off a protracted go from midfielder Aidan Morris above the highest left nook of Miami’s field, striker Cucho Hernandez was capable of rating Columbus’ first objective of the night time. Morris discovered Hernandez making a contested run in the direction of Miami’s objective, and regardless of being guarded, Hernandez was capable of faucet the ball into the online. Miami leads 2-1.

(21′) Columbus Crew go down 2-0, Leo Campana scores for Inter Miami

Regardless of back-to-back saves from Crew goalkeeper Patrick Schulte on ahead Leo Campana’s first two photographs makes an attempt within the scoring play, Schulte was unable to cease Campana’s third try from the middle of Columbus’ field, giving Miami a 2-0 benefit.

(10′) Inter Miami go forward 1-0

Miami takes an early 1-0 lead over Columbus with a objective from Ian Fray in his first recreation again from an ACL damage. Former Crew MLS Cup champion Julian Gressel kicked the nook that Fray scored on.

Columbus Crew availability report vs Miami

Right here is the Crew’s official availability report:

Evan Bush (arm): Out

Jacen Russell-Rowe (worldwide responsibility): Out

Preview: How do Crew really feel about going through Miami with out Messi?

For the primary time since Inter Miami signed Lionel Messi in July 2023, the Crew will face the club, but there will be no Messi in the lineup.

With Argentina participating in Copa America, Messi will miss Wednesday’s match against Columbus.

Miami striker Luis Suarez is also on international duty, with Uruguay, for the tournament and midfielder David Ruiz and defender Tomas Aviles are suspended due to receiving red cards.

“Speaking for myself, obviously I’d loved to play against those players,” said Crew midfielder Max Arfsten. “I guess it’s a little frustrating, but at the same time, they’re the opposition with or without those players, and anytime you play a team on the road, it’s not going to be easy.”

Inter Miami starting lineup vs Columbus Crew

Here is the starting 11 for Miami vs Columbus:

GK: Drake Callender

DF: Jordi Alba

DF: Noah Allen

DF: Ian Fray

DF: Sergii Kryvtsov

MF: Yannick Bright

MF: Sergio Busquets

MF: Julian Gressel

FW: Leonardo Campana

FW: Benjamin Cremaschi

FW: Robert Taylor

Columbus Crew starting lineup vs Inter Miami

Here is the starting 11 for Columbus vs Miami:

GK: Patrick Schulte

DF: Malte Amundsen

DF: Steven Moreira

DF: Sean Zawadzki

MF: Mo Farsi

MF: Aidan Morris

MF: Darlington Nagbe

MF: Yaw Yeboah

FW: Cucho Hernandez

FW: Alex Matan

FW: Diego Rossi

Who are the referees for Columbus Crew vs Inter Miami?

Here are the officials for the Crew vs Inter Miami on Wednesday night:

Referee: Sergii Boiko

Assistant Referee 1: Cameron Blanchard

Assistant Referee 2: Chris Elliott

Fourth Official: Natalie Simon

VAR: Younes Marrakchi

Assistant VAR: TJ Zablocki

Columbus Crew overall record vs Inter Miami

The Crew are 2-3-1 overall against Inter Miami and 0-2-1 at Chase Stadium.

How to listen to Columbus Crew vs Inter Miami radio broadcast

The Crew vs. Inter Miami English-speaking radio broadcast will be on Alt 105.7 FM and available via the iHeartRadio app. Columbus’ regular radio broadcaster Chris Doran will be on the call.

The Spanish radio broadcast can be found on La Grande 102.5 FM and the La Grande radio app with Juan Valladares doing play-by-play.

Columbus Crew vs Inter Miami streaming information

The Crew-Miami match will be available on Apple TV for free, meaning there is no MLS Season Pass subscription required to stream. Here are the broadcast teams for tonight:

English broadcast: Steve Cangialosi (play-by-play), Danny Higginbotham (analyst)

Spanish broadcast: Sammy Sadovnik (play-by-play), Diego Valeri (analyst)

When is the Columbus Crew vs Inter Miami match?

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, June 19 at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

