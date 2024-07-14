Fitness Legend Richard Simmons Dead at 76

Legendary health knowledgeable Richard Simmons died on Saturday, July 13. He was 76.

Representatives confirmed Simmons’ loss of life to ABC Information on Saturday. Per the outlet, the Los Angeles Police Division responded to a name from Simmons’ housekeeper on Saturday morning. When officers arrived at his Los Angeles residence, he was pronounced useless on the scene.

No foul play is suspected and authorities imagine Simmons to have died from pure causes, ABC Information confirmed. Us Weekly has reached out to Simmons’ reps for remark.

Simmons had simply celebrated his birthday on Friday, July 12, and the latest posts on his Fb web page thanked followers for his or her birthday needs.

“Thanks,” he wrote through Fb on Friday. “I by no means acquired so many messages about my birthday in my life! I’m sitting right here writing emails. Have a most stunning remainder of your Friday.” One other publish, seemingly written early on Saturday morning, boasted the caption, “Hi there beautiful! Please don’t rain on my parade.”

Simmons frightened followers earlier this 12 months when he posted through his Fb that he was dying in a collection of cryptic posts. He later clarified his life standing on March 18 and cleared up any confusion.

“Sorry a lot of you might have gotten upset about my message at the moment,” Simmons posted through X on the time. “Even the press has gotten in contact with me. I’m not dying. It was a message about saying how we should always embrace on daily basis that we’ve got. Sorry for this confusion.” Days later, Simmons confirmed that he had been recognized with pores and skin most cancers.

Born in New Orleans in 1948, Simmons was maybe finest recognized for his flamboyant, eccentric character, which helped him promote his weight-loss packages and line of aerobics movies, Sweatin’ to the Oldies. He opened his common gymnasium, Slimmons, in Beverly Hills and have become extra broadly recognized by numerous tv appearances. He was oft-parodied by comedians and was a frequent visitor on speak exhibits like The Late Present with David Letterman and The Howard Stern Present.

I’m utterly devastated on the lack of @theweightsaint,” former Sally speak present host Sally Jessy Raphael wrote through X on Saturday of Simmons’ passing. “We’ve finished so many exhibits collectively, shared so many laughs & hugs, and I thought of him an expensive pal who modified so many lives over time.”

In February 2014, Simmons stopped making public appearances and instructing at his exercise studio. Earlier than his loss of life, a biopic based mostly on Simmons’ life was in growth with Pauly Shore to star. Simmons first responded to those claims in January, writing through Fb, “I’ve by no means given my permission for this film.”

He added, “So don’t imagine all the things you learn. I not have a supervisor, and I not have a publicist. I simply attempt to stay a quiet life and be peaceable.”

In April, Simmons spoke in regards to the biopic once more. ​​“I simply learn {that a} man that I don’t know is writing my biopic starring Pauly Shore. I don’t approve [of] this film,” the health guru wrote through X on April 24. “I’m in talks with main studios to create my very own biopic with some assist. Look ahead to this film.”