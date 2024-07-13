Featured Artists on the Album

Eminem is again. The Detroit legend reasserted his standing as a titan within the rap recreation together with his The Dying of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce) album on Friday (July 12).
The Grammy-winning rhymer loaded up his twelfth studio album — and first since 2020’s Music to Be Murdered By — with 19 songs and a pair of bonus tracks.
Previous to the LP’s arrival, Em urged followers to hearken to the tracks within the order he sequenced because it’s a “conceptual album.”
“Public service announcement: the ‘demise of slim shady’ is a conceptual album, subsequently, in case you hearken to songs out of order they won’t make sense,” he wrote. “Take pleasure in.”
Em stored some tips up his sleeve when he left the particular visitors off the tracklist, however there was loads of assist from the likes of Jelly Roll, J.I.D, Skylar Gray, Massive Sean, BabyTron and extra.
From poignant letters to his kids to dissing Diddy throughout a number of tracks, Em goes from diabolical madman to reflective father in a matter of seconds.
Eminem could possibly be his eleventh consecutive solo LP atop the Billboard 200 when the tallies are available subsequent week. He kicked off The Dying of Slim Shady rollout in Could with “Houdini,” which landed at No. 2 on the Billboard Sizzling 100 for his highest charting entry of the last decade. He followed-up with “Tobey” that includes Massive Sean and BabyTron earlier in July, which debuted at No. 95 on the Billboard Sizzling 100.
Listed here are all the musicians featured on The Dying of Slim Shady:
-
White Gold
Songs: “Habits,” “Unhealthy One”
White Gold has been a part of the Shady household for years, with collabs alongside Em and Royce D 5’9″. He notches a pair of appearances helming refrain duties on “Habits” and “Unhealthy One.”
-
Sly Pyper
Songs: “Lucifer,” “Street Rage”
Sly Pyper is a producer signed to Dr. Dre’s Aftermath Leisure. Along with co-producing on the album, Sly contributes vocally on a pair of tracks whereas introducing “Street Rage.”
Hearken to “Lucifer” and “Street Rage.”
-
Weird
Track: “Antichrist”
Weird and Eminem reunite prefer it’s the D-12 days. Biz takes the baton from Slim after he sprays on the competitors and closes out “Antichrist” with a verse headlined by ludicrously asking to suck on Megan Thee Stallion’s toes.
Hearken to “Antichrist” right here.
-
J.I.D
Track Title: “Gasoline”
J.I.D made a standout look whereas sparring with Eminem on “Gasoline.” The Dreamville rapper kicks off the collab and pushes Em’s pen when he steps into the pleasant battle. “I’m f–king honored !! Thanks @eminem u are really legendary,” J.I.D wrote on Instagram following The Dying of Slim Shady collab’s arrival.
Hearken to “Gasoline.”
-
Ez Mil
Track: “Head Honcho”
Hailing from the Philippines, Ez Mil signed a three way partnership cope with Shady Data, Aftermath and Interscope. The 25-year-old makes his presence felt with fiery help on “Head Honcho.”
-
Skylar Gray
Track: “Momentary”
From “I Want a Physician” to “Stroll on Water,” Skylar Gray has been a frequent collaborator on Eminem’s tasks all through his embellished profession. Their new collab breaks up the monotony of TDOSS and delivers one of many album’s most poignant moments.
Hold the tissues close by whereas listening to “Momentary.”
-
Massive Sean
Track: “Tobey”
Massive Sean notched his fourth Eminem collaboration on “Tobey,” which joins totally different generations of Detroit with the rising BabyTron additionally within the fold. Sean Don beforehand linked with Slim Shady on tracks corresponding to I Determined’s “No Favors,” Detroit 2‘s “Friday Evening Cypher” and ShadyXV‘s “Detroit Vs. Everyone.”
Hearken to “Tobey.”
-
BabyTron
Track: “Tobey”
What began out as a solo BabyTron music ended up as a star-studded collaboration celebrating Detroit roots with Eminem and Massive Sean. Em cherished it a lot he took it as a single for his personal album. The sky is the restrict for BabyTron with an Em function at 24 years outdated.
Hearken to “Tobey.”
-
Jelly Roll
Track: “Any person Save Me”
Jelly Roll checked an merchandise of his music bucket record when collaborating with Eminem for the emotional album nearer “Any person Save Me.” Em pours his coronary heart out and vulnerably opens up about his regrets as a guardian whereas Jelly’s “Save Me” hit is sampled and flipped right into a heavenly refrain.
Hearken to “Any person Save Me.”
-
2 Chainz
Track: “Kyrie & Luka” (bonus observe)
Em and a couple of Chainz evaluate themselves to Dallas Mavericks famous person backcourt operating mates Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic on the observe obtainable solely to those that pre-ordered the album. Chainz retains the basketball theme going with a shout-out to New York Knicks bruiser Julius Randle. “Gunshots is actually Atlanta/ Whereas issues are goin’ left like Julius Randle,” he raps in a nod to No. 30. The Drench God beforehand teamed up with Em on the “Chloraseptic (Remix)” in 2018.