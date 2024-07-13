Featured Artists on the Album

Eminem is again. The Detroit legend reasserted his standing as a titan within the rap recreation together with his The Dying of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce) album on Friday (July 12).

The Grammy-winning rhymer loaded up his twelfth studio album — and first since 2020’s Music to Be Murdered By — with 19 songs and a pair of bonus tracks.

Previous to the LP’s arrival, Em urged followers to hearken to the tracks within the order he sequenced because it’s a “conceptual album.”

“Public service announcement: the ‘demise of slim shady’ is a conceptual album, subsequently, in case you hearken to songs out of order they won’t make sense,” he wrote. “Take pleasure in.”

Em stored some tips up his sleeve when he left the particular visitors off the tracklist, however there was loads of assist from the likes of Jelly Roll, J.I.D, Skylar Gray, Massive Sean, BabyTron and extra.

From poignant letters to his kids to dissing Diddy throughout a number of tracks, Em goes from diabolical madman to reflective father in a matter of seconds.

Eminem could possibly be his eleventh consecutive solo LP atop the Billboard 200 when the tallies are available subsequent week. He kicked off The Dying of Slim Shady rollout in Could with “Houdini,” which landed at No. 2 on the Billboard Sizzling 100 for his highest charting entry of the last decade. He followed-up with “Tobey” that includes Massive Sean and BabyTron earlier in July, which debuted at No. 95 on the Billboard Sizzling 100.

Listed here are all the musicians featured on The Dying of Slim Shady: