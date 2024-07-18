Fandango founder J. Michael Cline dies of apparent suicide at New York City luxury hotel

The founding father of the film ticket firm Fandango died after he fell from a New York Metropolis luxurious resort in an obvious suicide Tuesday, authorities say.

J. Michael Cline, 64, of Palm Seaside, Florida, was discovered “unconscious and unresponsive” Tuesday morning.

New York Metropolis police had been referred to as shortly after 10 a.m. to the Kimberly Lodge at 145 East fiftieth St. in Manhattan, the place they discovered Cline with accidents “indicative of a fall from an elevated place,” police mentioned. He was pronounced useless at 10:30.

The Kimberly Lodge in New York. Google Maps

An investigation continues; police mentioned that “no criminality is suspected.”

The health worker’s workplace didn’t instantly reply to a request for details about the trigger and method of dying.

Cline was a serial entrepreneur. He based Fandango in 2000 and left in 2011. The corporate is now owned by NBCUniversal, the dad or mum firm of NBC Information.

In response to his LinkedIn profile, he attended Cornell College and Harvard Enterprise College. He based the corporate Acumen, an outsourcer of lab operations for giant hospitals, in 2010 and was chairman and director by way of 2017. He additionally based Accolade, a vendor of well being companies for giant employers and hospital methods, in 2007 and labored as founder and chairman by way of 2022.

He additionally based and was the managing accomplice of Accretive, which funds start-up corporations. Accretive didn’t instantly reply to a request for remark.

Cline additional served as chairman of the Nationwide Fish and Wildlife Basis. In a 2020 annual report, he spoke about his ardour for the nation’s wildlife, writing: “The significance of defending conservation features and sustaining momentum to guard wildlife and pure habitats can’t be overstated.”

Cline married his spouse, Pamela, in 1995, in accordance with a New York Instances wedding ceremony announcement, they usually share six kids, in accordance with The Hollywood Reporter.

Should you or somebody is in disaster, name 988 to succeed in the Suicide and Disaster Lifeline. You can even name the community, beforehand often known as the Nationwide Suicide Prevention Lifeline, at 800-273-8255, contact the Disaster Textual content Line by texting HOME to 741741 or go to SpeakingOfSuicide.com/sources.