Falcons vs Buccaneers prediction, odds, spread, start time: 2024 NFL picks, Week 8 best bets from proven model

The Atlanta Falcons look to brush their NFC South Division rivals this season as they go to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday afternoon. The Falcons (4-3) misplaced at dwelling to the Seahawks in Week 7, 34-14, whereas the Buccaneers (4-3) misplaced to the Ravens at dwelling on Monday evening, 41-31. The groups most just lately met in Week 5, an exhilarating come-from-behind 36-30 Atlanta dwelling victory. The Buccaneers are 4-3 towards the unfold, whereas the Falcons are 3-4 ATS in 2024.

Kickoff from Raymond James Stadium is about for 1 p.m. ET. Atlanta is a 2.5-point favourite within the newest Falcons vs. Buccaneers odds through SportsLine consensus, whereas the over/underneath for whole factors is 45.5. The Falcons are -135 cash line favorites (threat $135 to win $100), whereas the Buccaneers are +115 underdogs. Earlier than making any Buccaneers vs. Falcons picks, you have to see the NFL predictions and betting recommendation from the confirmed pc mannequin at SportsLine.

The mannequin, which simulates each NFL sport 10,000 instances, is up properly over $7,000 for $100 gamers on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The mannequin enters Week 8 of the 2024 NFL season on an unbelievable 12-5 betting scorching streak on top-rated NFL picks this 12 months. Long term, it’s on a 193-134 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates again to the 2017 season and a 47-27 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of 2022.

The mannequin additionally ranked within the high 10 on NFLPickWatch 4 of the previous six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat greater than 94% of CBS Sports activities Soccer Choose’em gamers 4 instances throughout that span. Anybody following at sportsbooks and on betting apps has seen robust returns.

Now, the mannequin has set its sights on Falcons vs. Bucs and simply locked in its picks and NFL Week 8 predictions. You possibly can head to SportsLine now to see the mannequin’s picks. Listed here are a number of NFL odds and betting traces for Bucs vs. Falcons:

Falcons vs. Buccaneers unfold: Falcons -2.5

Falcons vs. Buccaneers over/underneath: 45.5 factors

Falcons vs. Buccaneers cash line: Falcons -135, Buccaneers +115

Falcons vs. Buccaneers picks: See picks at SportsLine

Falcons vs. Buccaneers streaming: FuboTV (Strive free of charge)

Why the Falcons can cowl

Three weeks in the past, Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins threw for 509 yards and 4 touchdowns in a surprising comeback effort by Atlanta towards Tampa Bay. High broad receiver Drake London had 12 catches for 154 yards and a rating whereas No. 2 WR Darnell Mooney caught 9 passes for 105 yards and two touchdowns. Whereas it is unlikely that this week’s matchup will likely be as excessive scoring as we noticed earlier this month, the Falcons positively had their approach with Tampa via the air.

A key for the Falcons going ahead would be the success of high working again Bijan Robinson. Over the past two video games, he has rushed for a mixed 198 yards and three touchdowns, attaining two of his finest performances this season so far. On the season, the second-year phenom has 684 mixed yards and 4 touchdowns, and it might be to Atlanta’s profit in the event that they utilized their most elusive weapon extra usually going ahead. See which staff to choose right here.

Why the Buccaneers can cowl

Tampa Bay has an uphill battle after shedding each of its high receivers to critical accidents on Monday evening. Future Corridor of Famer Mike Evans was misplaced to a hamstring harm within the second quarter vs. Baltimore and can miss at the least the following three video games. Chris Godwin, who led the staff with 50 receptions and 576 yards, sustained a nasty ankle harm on the staff’s last collection in rubbish time and can seemingly miss the remainder of the 2024 season. However quarterback Baker Mayfield is enjoying properly sufficient to beat these essential losses.

On the season, Mayfield has thrown for 1,859 yards and 18 touchdowns, which ranks second and first respectively within the league. Tampa Bay will make the most of high working again Rachaad White as a receiving risk out of the backfield contemplating he had 549 yards via the air in 2023 and already 198 this season. Tight finish Cade Otton, who ranks third on the staff with 41 targets and 263 yards, also needs to anticipate to see extra utilization at the least till Evans returns. See which staff to choose right here.

Learn how to make Falcons vs. Buccaneers picks

The mannequin has simulated Atlanta vs. Tampa Bay 10,000 instances and the outcomes are in. It’s leaning Over on the purpose whole, and it additionally says one aspect of the unfold hits greater than 50% of the time. You possibly can solely see the mannequin’s Falcons vs. Buccaneers decide at SportsLine.

So who wins Bucs vs. Falcons on Sunday, and which aspect of the unfold hits greater than 50% of the time? Go to SportsLine proper now to see which aspect of the Falcons vs. Buccaneers unfold you have to be throughout Sunday, all from the mannequin on a 193-134 roll on its top-rated NFL picks, and discover out.