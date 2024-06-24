F1: Max Verstappen holds off Lando Norris to win Spanish Grand Prix

MONTMELÓ, Spain (AP) — Max Verstappen doesn’t want a dominant automotive to remain on target for a fourth straight Formulation 1 title.

The Dutchman proved that on Sunday when he turned in a superbly executed efficiency to fend off a hard-charging Lando Norris and win the Spanish Grand Prix.

“We must always have received at this time,” Norris mentioned. “We had the quickest automotive.”

Mercedes and Norris’ McLaren had each closed the hole with Verstappen’s Pink Bull in current races, and Norris was gunning for a win after having edged Verstappen in qualifying to take pole place.

However the three-time champion muscled previous Norris proper off the beginning grid, overtook early chief George Russell’s Mercedes after which by no means seemed again.

Verstappen was capable of muster simply sufficient tempo over the ultimate laps to cross first whereas Norris needed to accept second place.

Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes was third. It was the primary podium of 2024 for the seven-time world champion, who’s in his final season earlier than becoming a member of Ferrari subsequent season.

Verstappen mentioned that his strikes to get previous Norris and Russell so early proved essential so he might construct a bonus and hold the hard-charging Norris at bay.

“What made the race was the start, taking the lead on Lap 2 and eking out the hole just a little bit,” Verstappen mentioned. “Lando and McLaren had been very, very quick at this time. We drove an aggressive technique but it surely performed out on the finish.”

Verstappen bought his seventh win in 10 races this season and claimed his third straight victory on the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalonia. It was additionally win No. 61 in his profession.

Verstappen has 219 factors. Norris moved into second place with 150, overtaking Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, has 148 factors after ending the race fifth.

Norris put the blame on his poor begin — when he misplaced two spots — for having to accept second. The British driver bought his first win at Miami in Could and was aiming for a second victory. Norris rued what he thought of one other missed alternative after he additionally got here in second to Verstappen on the Canadian GP final spherical.

“I fairly simply had the most effective automotive there,” Norris mentioned. “I simply didn’t do sufficient job off line. That one factor value me every part.”

Norris was overwhelmed from the beginning line by Verstappen and Russell, who whipped round each rivals from his fourth-place begin to take a shock lead after the practically 600-meter (yard) run to the primary nook.

Verstappen was proper behind Russell, nonetheless, and he quickly swerved previous him simply after his crew informed him “(this) may be our greatest alternative now.”

As soon as forward, Verstappen managed his tires on the powerful Barcelona monitor, and his Pink Bull crew pulled off two clear pit stops to keep away from any expensive errors.

Norris confirmed his nice kind by chasing down each Mercedes after a tire change. He bought previous Hamilton after which featured in a protracted duel with Russell halfway via the race. Norris swerved previous, Russell counterattacked to edge forward, earlier than Norris lastly bought in entrance.

The jousting additionally favored Verstappen with the seconds added to his benefit proving essential in a while.

Norris turned up the pace over the ultimate 10 laps and was closing on the Dutchman, however he ran out of time and monitor. He crossed two seconds behind Verstappen.

Verstappen mentioned he expects extra tight races forward, with the Austrian and British Grand Prix approaching consecutive weekends.

“We’re struggling just a little bit for that outright tempo, and we didn’t have the most effective tire life at this time in comparison with Lando,” he mentioned. “I can’t actually say that we did one thing unsuitable within the race, however we simply must attempt to discover extra efficiency.”

Russell completed fourth, whereas it was a nasty day for Leclerc and Carlos Sainz as neither Ferrari might deal with the front-runners. Sainz, the Spanish fan’s greatest hope for a win, completed sixth after twice being handed by Hamilton.

Norris’ McLaren companion Oscar Piastri was seventh. Sergio Pérez within the different Pink Bull was eighth after his begin from eleventh place following a third-place grid penalty incurred in final spherical’s Canadian GP. Alpine pair Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon rounded out the highest 10. Fernando Alonso was twelfth in his Aston Martin.

