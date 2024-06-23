F1 – 2024 Spanish Grand Prix Post-Qualifying Press Conference Transcript

DRIVERS

1 – Lando NORRIS (McLaren)

2 – Max VERSTAPPEN (Crimson Bull Racing)

3 – Lewis HAMILTON (Mercedes)

TRACK INTERVIEWS

(Carried out by Marc Gene)

Q: Lando Norris, pole place.

Lando NORRIS: It was just about an ideal lap. You realize you are on a very good lap once you’re getting excited however the entire thing went completely ultimately. So, shut, nonetheless, however tremendous, tremendous joyful. Certainly one of my, I would say, my finest pole positions. I’ve not had many however out of those I’ve had, my finest. We have been shut all weekend, however actually this was nearly an ideal lap and that is what I did at the moment. So it was cool, the followers and my supporters listed below are superb, so an enormous because of everybody cheering me on.

Q: As you say, that is solely your second pole place, nevertheless it appears like this weekend you had been actually one of many favourites. I imply, what is that this that you’re so quick this weekend, on your automotive and for your self?

LN: It isn’t. I imply, it is not simply this weekend. You realize, we have been fast the final two months. Since Miami, we have been very sturdy. And we most likely missed out on a pole by simply not doing an ideal lap. And at the moment was the right lap. So I might say Max and Crimson Bull appeared a little bit bit stronger all weekend than we did. However we made some adjustments for the ultimate run. I had some little locations to enhance and I did precisely that. So, yeah, tremendous joyful to be on pole.

Q: And remaining query for tomorrow. Do you assume you’ll be able to convert that pole right into a race win? In fact, I suppose!

LN: That is our goal, however I do know it should be robust in opposition to Max, in opposition to Lewis and everybody behind, however we’re right here to win now, in order that’s my plan.

Q: Congratulations, take pleasure in it. Max, it was a really shut battle. You’ve got been on pole place greater than anybody. You had been having some difficulties this weekend, however once more at the moment you had been very quick. Did you assume you had an opportunity at the moment to be on pole after Q1 and Q2?

Max VERSTAPPEN: Yeah, I believe in qualifying it was all coming collectively a bit nicer. The entire weekend we have been looking for a little bit of a related stability as a result of in all of the apply classes it was very troublesome. So I used to be fairly joyful in qualifying. I imply, even in Q3 I acquired a pleasant little tow from Checo to Flip 1 to essentially extract every part we may and sadly it was simply not sufficient. However that’s the way it goes generally. I believe general we are able to nonetheless be very proud of this efficiency in qualifying and it is undoubtedly all to play for tomorrow.

Q: The slipstream was simply probability or did you’re employed for it? After which how a lot did the temperature have an effect on issues? As a result of it was a lot cooler this afternoon than this morning.

MV: Yeah, simply by probability. I did not even know initially the place Checo was on the lap after which they advised me the place he was so I used to be like, ;I am going to attempt to hold on to him’. And yeah, in addition to that, with the temperature, I do assume it was a bit extra enjoyable in qualifying. However even I believe all through qualifying, the wind began to choose up a little bit bit. Possibly that made it a bit harder for us in Q3, however general a very good efficiency once more in qualifying.

Q: You’ve got been having a simple time up to now, now it’s kind of tougher. What do you favor? The problem that you’ve got out of your opponents or to have simple poles like up to now?

MV: You realize, on the finish of the day, they’re by no means very easy poles since you’re at all times in a battle with your self. However, after all, now it is with extra groups, and I believe that’s good for Formulation 1 basically, and, after all, when it is at all times that shut for a pole place, I believe that is at all times nice.

Q: Lewis Hamilton, you might have quite a lot of supporters in every single place you go. Massive crowd. Immediately, I suppose you’re joyful to be P3. Had been you anticipating extra? How joyful are you together with your lap and together with your place for qualifying?

Lewis HAMILTON: I am actually joyful. Firstly, thanks everybody. So, so joyful to be right here and tremendous grateful to be up within the high three. It has been fairly a troublesome 12 months so an enormous quantity of labor from everybody again on the manufacturing facility and eventually we’re beginning to see these incremental steps transferring nearer to the blokes forward. I did not count on us to be combating for pole essentially however from time to time it appeared like there have been bits there and perhaps we’ll be shut and so to be there I am simply grateful.

Q: So can we are saying actually that you have made, as a workforce, an enormous step in the previous couple of grands prix? It appeared like in Canada. That may be a affirmation, I suppose. That is a really demanding observe.

LH: Yeah, we have made large steps forwards. And it is actually simply down to each single particular person again on the manufacturing facility who’s pushing in design, pushing in making the brand new components that we get to carry as early as doable to those races. And slowly the automotive is crafting right into a racing machine that we are able to hopefully struggle the blokes on the entrance. So George did an excellent job as nicely at the moment. So hopefully tomorrow we are able to apply strain on the 2 vehicles forward.

PRESS CONFERENCE

Q: Lando, what a second for you. Simply to start with, how good does this really feel?

LN: It feels nice, yeah. I imply, poles at all times really feel good, and it is the second in my profession. I imply, I’ve had two Dash race poles, however I do not regard that in any respect as a pole place. So, yeah, that is the second of my profession. It has been some time since Sochi, all the way in which again then, so… Yeah, it feels nice. I imply, it was an incredible lap. Actually, it was my finest lap by a good distance. I just about put the entire lap collectively, so I acquired a pleasant slipstream. I believe most likely my finest nook across the lap, each single a part of it put collectively. Max was a bit forward in Q1, Q2. I knew I needed to sort of do one thing good in Q3 to do it. And that’s precisely what I did. So I am fairly joyful that I managed to tug off most likely my finest lap that I’ve accomplished most likely ever.

Q: You say it is your good lap. I used to be going to say, what number of instances in your profession have you ever pushed the right lap in qualifying?

LN: I imply, I am most likely going to get again and Jarv, my engineer, goes to inform me that I’ve messed one thing up, however I believe it is so difficult these days, with the automotive and the tyres, and we’re pushing a lot, simply to place every part collectively. You would possibly be capable to do half of it as soon as and half of it one other or combine it up, however to sort of put all of it proper at that restrict may be very difficult and I am certain each driver would say the identical. So very rewarding once you do and once you do it and find yourself on pole due to it, it is even sweeter.

Q: You had been there or thereabouts all through apply. What had been your expectations coming into this session? Did you at all times imagine pole was on the playing cards?

LN: I believe so. I imply, we’re at all times shut. I do not assume any apply was break up by greater than a tenth between the highest 5. So I used to be anticipating the identical as that, and I believe it was. In all probability Max was at all times two and a half tenths forward of everybody, each Q1 and Q2 within the runs we did. And we did three laps, , we did three runs, 4 runs ultimately altogether. So that you do 4 laps all through the entire of qualifying. However each time was like lacking a little bit bit to Max and quite a lot of it was excessive velocity. So I knew for the ultimate lap, I’ve acquired to go balls out and do it, . And I managed to get that little bit, like that, , 200ths, 300ths, 400ths that I used to be needing to get out of Max I managed to get. So I am joyful the dangers paid off and for all of it to return collectively after I wanted it most was nice.

Q: Let’s throw it ahead to the Grand Prix. What are your largest considerations going into this Grand Prix?

LN: I haven’t got any considerations. I imply I am excited. It is a long term right down to Flip 1. It is most likely one of many locations you do not wish to begin on pole, nevertheless it’s a possibility for us to exit and try to win a race . We have not accomplished a great deal of lengthy working. We have accomplished a bit and I believe we had been shut, because it at all times has been. I believe tomorrow shouldn’t be like this automotive is manner faster. I assume between Mercedes, ourselves, Crimson Bull, Ferrari, there’s eight vehicles that would have most likely been on pole at the moment and which have an opportunity of most likely successful the race tomorrow. So it is about making the least errors, just like at the moment, and simply making an attempt to execute one other good race that we usually do.

Q: Alright. Very nicely accomplished at the moment. Good luck tomorrow Lando, thanks. Max, coming to you now. After enhancing in your second run of Q3, did you assume you had it? Did you assume you’d accomplished sufficient for pole?

MV: The lap itself was good. I imply, I even additionally acquired a tow to Flip 1. I believe basically, once you have a look at it, the entire of qualifying was simply miles higher than apply for me. I at all times felt just like the automotive was probably not related in all of the free apply classes. So after I went into qualifying, it simply clicked significantly better. And I believe within the very excessive velocity, we had been notably sturdy across the laps, with Turns 3, 9, and the final nook, which had been fairly comfortably flat. However I suppose in a manner most likely that is why we weren’t enhancing that a lot within the remaining few runs as a result of these corners are flat, so there’s nothing to realize, after which there aren’t that many corners left across the observe. So I did make my positive aspects however I most likely was already flat the place perhaps Lando wasn’t flat earlier than and then you definately simply lose out a little bit bit with that. So perhaps a bit too draggy for qualifying, wanting again at it, However that is one thing that’s at all times very simple to say afterwards as a result of the entire of the weekend we had been simply sliding round an excessive amount of and now most likely it was lastly connected and also you most likely would have turned down the wing a little bit bit, however that is the way it goes.

Q: You say all of it clicked for qualifying. What are the primary causes for that? Do you assume the cloud cowl helped you a little bit bit as nicely?

MV: No, we made some set-up adjustments once more to the automotive and all of it simply felt a bit extra regular.

Q: Speaking of extra regular, how good has this weekend been for Crimson Bull once you evaluate it to the earlier three weekends? How a lot of a step ahead have you ever made?

MV: I believe it has been OK, however not ok, clearly. These sorts of tracks, I hoped, after all, to be forward. However the different groups are catching up. We have seen this already in the previous couple of races, so it is undoubtedly lots more durable. We have to do every part good to be first. We simply have to carry extra efficiency to the automotive.

Q: And let’s throw it ahead to the race. Lando has talked about the long term to Flip 1. In fact, you’d wish to be on pole, however is P2 truly generally fairly a very good place to begin right here as a result of you may get a tow down that lengthy straight?

MV: Yeah, you do. However I might at all times wish to begin first. It’s kind of simpler to defend like that. I believe our high speeds are all fairly similarish and we do not have DRS, after all, into Flip 1 with the beginning. So once more, all of it depends upon how good your begin goes to be. It’s such a protracted race, so many laps that it’s a must to do on these tyres round right here that something can occur.

Q: Alright. Very nicely accomplished at the moment. Thanks. And Lewis, welcome again to the highest three. It is good to have you ever again in right here. How candy has at the moment been for you from a efficiency viewpoint?

LH: I believe it has been OK. It is good to be again up right here. I miss being on this couch, though it is not from IKEA. However usually, it is nice to see that we’re progressing. Actually, you have seen over the past couple of races that we’re slowly climbing nearer to the blokes up entrance. So I believe there’s a little bit bit extra efficiency within the automotive at the moment, nevertheless it’s actually on the knife edge. So we have got some enhancements to make to the automotive. However yeah, as I stated, I am actually joyful to be P3, it’s a fairly great spot to be in for the beginning with that lengthy straight right down to Flip 1.

Q: And Lewis, you are only a tenth of a second off pole place. Did you count on to be that shut coming in?

LH: Three tenths off. Yeah, so it is a reasonably large chunk. For a observe like this, it is not too unhealthy. I believe, as I stated, by means of the lap, there’s a little bit little bit of time, I believe. It most likely may have been two tenths, however nonetheless they’ve a slight benefit. However for us to be that shut on the observe like this can be a actual good exhibiting that we’re stepping into the fitting route. As I stated, we have got some enhancements that we have to carry over the following few races to ensure that us to be correctly in vary of these guys.

Q: OK, so that you’re three tenths off pole, however do you assume you’ll be able to problem for the victory tomorrow?

LH: I believe it might be very troublesome. I believe these two will likely be very fast, however place is every part so I believe we’ll… You realize, additionally there’s two of us, so hopefully we are able to apply strain as a workforce to each of the vehicles forward so as to perhaps play out one thing in technique and slowly climb up. I believe it is all about degradation tomorrow and the way you take care of the tyres, so we can’t know till we get into that first run.

Q: I used to be going to say, what was your deg like throughout apply?

LH: It was fairly respectable. I do not know if it was pretty much as good as Max’s, however I am going to try to make it higher tomorrow.

QUESTIONS FROM THE FLOOR

Q: (Christian Menath – Motorsportmagazin.com) Query for Max. Really, two questions. First half, you talked about the wing degree, most likely you went for the larger rear wing. It was too draggy for qualifying, however do you assume it’s higher for the race than it was for qualifying? And second a part of the query is, was that the ultimate wake-up name you wanted?

MV: Yeah, truthfully, prefer it’s simple to say now. In fact, we ran the massive wing. However up till qualifying, it was simply the automotive was not steady sufficient. So I believe we did repair it. After which additionally, most likely with the situations turning into colder and colder, you simply run out of mainly corners to make a distinction as a result of some corners grow to be flat out due to that. After which, yeah, you grow to be a bit draggy. When it comes to wake-up name, I believe we’re just about very awake already with what’s taking place. So, yeah, we have to push on. We have to carry components quicker, higher. I imply, we have had a really dominant automotive final 12 months. That may be very, like… I imply, it is utterly gone, naturally. And, yeah, we simply want to essentially try to make a step forward once more.

Q: (Alex Kalinauckas – Autosport) A few inquiries to Lando, please. You talked about concerning the dangers you took on that second run, however was there something specifically that the workforce was in a position that will help you with about declaring maybe the place you can take these dangers, and so on? And in addition, we noticed some fairly worrying scenes within the paddock at the moment with the workforce’s motorhome. I simply questioned, did that impression your preparations or something, and what is going on on on the workforce there?

LN: Thanks. Yeah, I imply, to begin with, from that facet, one of the best factor is everybody’s protected, everybody’s doing nicely. Yeah, in order that’s most likely one of the best information from every part. One particular person was taken to hospital only for some check-ups, however all good in any other case. So a little bit of a scare for the entire workforce, by no means a pleasant factor. However only a bit extra of most likely a annoying day than I might have preferred. Yeah, I misplaced my footwear. That was most likely as unhealthy because it acquired for me, truthfully. I imply, yeah, simply completely different. I imply, I’ve not been in my regular room. I’ve not been capable of perhaps loosen up and sit back as a lot as what I usually do. I’ve had quite a lot of provides from individuals, so it has been nice. However quite a lot of the groups, truthfully, have been very, very good to us, McLaren, in providing assist and issues like that. In order that was all good from that facet. However a disgrace that it will not be used at the moment or tomorrow, I do not assume, for something, perhaps not into the long run, however that is not something that I find out about for now. In order that was that. And from the workforce facet, from the ultimate laps, I imply, simply the 2 excessive speeds, so Flip 9 and the final nook, the 2 the place… The automotive’s transferring round, it is bouncing a little bit bit. It simply does not fill you with confidence going round such a nook when the automotive’s doing these issues. It may be fairly unpredictable in such a high-speed nook. It’s kind of nerve-wracking to commit and know when to take the dangers. Over the weekend, I took dangers in pushing and working into the gravel a number of instances and broken the ground a little bit bit right here and there. I have been pushing the bounds, I would say, the entire weekend, however perhaps not as a lot within the very excessive velocity, the place the implications are extra. However after I appeared on the knowledge after Q1, Q2, I used to be dropping most likely a tenth and a half, virtually two tenths, simply to Max in two corners. And that was simply the 2 corners the place I used to be least comfy, nevertheless it was nearly sort of committing and hoping I got here out on the opposite facet in a single piece. And for that remaining lap, that is precisely what I wanted to do, and it is precisely what I did. We made some small adjustments for the remainder of the observe, however nothing to do with 9 and 14. That was simply whether or not I needed to take the danger of sort of pushing that bit extra and making an attempt to get that little bit that I wanted for a pole.

Q: (Ben Hunt – Autosport) Lando, simply following up on that. I noticed you this morning once you had been sitting exterior and also you simply had your socks on. So I questioned what gear… Did it’s a must to borrow the rest? Is there something in your driver room that you have to get again since you’ve not been allowed again into the motorhome? And simply extra on that, simply the way it has impacted you. You talked about which you can’t go in your driver room. So the place did you spend time in between apply and qualifying and who did the lunch, all that type of stuff, please?

LN: I imply it is all been a little bit bit messy however I believe I’ve one or two units of every part and I believe they managed to get some stuff out however a few of it is most likely not one of the best to make use of or it smells fairly unhealthy from the fireplace. Some issues I acquired out, however I wish to take heed to my music and stuff earlier than and Oscar complains lots as a result of my music’s so loud, pre-sessions. However I simply did not have that this time and I am up within the engineering workplace and Oscar’s down within the truck under. And that is Zak’s workplace that I’ve taken over. So now Zak’s a bit sad that Zak’s in there. Actually, nothing’s been a difficulty. And I’ve by no means been that man to sort of complain about these items. Actually, I may simply be doing nothing and simply bounce within the automotive after I have to however when you might have a capability to sort of have a couple of minutes to your self and a few these issues, you’re taking them, since you wish to simply loosen up and assume to your self for a couple of minutes earlier than you exit and do it. Nothing for at the moment. Possibly tomorrow will impression me a bit extra that I am unable to get that quiet time that that I really like. But it surely’s not the top of the world, so I am not going to complain about it.

Q: (Ronald Vording – Motorsport.com) Max, in addition to the necessity for updates that you just talked about, you additionally talked earlier than about Crimson Bull needing cleaner weekends. How would you price this one when it comes to execution to this point, each with introducing the little upgrades and in addition how yesterday began off?

MV: Clear. We had no points from what we have skilled in the previous couple of weeks, nevertheless it took a little bit of fine-tuning and to get the automotive fast, I might say. However I do not really feel prefer it’s at all times simply fine-tuning. Typically additionally it simply looks as if we’re missing a little bit of tempo. So we have to yeah simply try to be extra aggressive.

Q: (Pilar Celebrovsky – The Paddock Journal) Congratulations, Lewis, welcome again. You have got talked about you do not actually really feel you might have the tempo to struggle for the victory, however how practical is to imagine that you can struggle for the rostrum contemplating you might have one Crimson Bull and two Ferraris behind when it comes to tempo?

LH: I believe the larger concern most likely is the Ferraris behind us. Clearly, we had been all inside half a tenth, I believe, from third to fifth. I believe it was fifth or sixth. And so they had an improve this weekend, so I believe their lengthy tempo look fairly sturdy. So I believe it is extra working collectively as a workforce and making an attempt to carry place not less than. If we occur to have extra tempo out there to us and we’re capable of maintain on to those guys, then it is recreation on. However we actually will not know till tomorrow. And degradation is at all times the important thing right here. And when you might have a very good rear finish, it can save you your stability, however it can save you the rear tyres. In order that’s going to be key for tomorrow.

Q: (Luke Smith – The Athletic) For Lando and Max, a query for you guys. We have come very, very shut on a few events to a correct race-long struggle between you guys. Canada clearly had all of the components concerned. Are you guys relishing the possibility to essentially struggle it out tomorrow if all is dry and regular? I imply, you guys have gotten an excellent relationship, clearly, however I believe we’re all ready to see that struggle between you two.

LN: I imply, I hope not. I hope I can have only a good begin and sort of management it from there. However I am certain the entire race I’ll be below strain and going to need to make these sort of calls. However, yeah, I imply, I stay up for it. I stay up for racing in opposition to anybody. And doubtless Max is the man on the observe that I’ve raced the least, simply because he is at all times been too far forward. Yeah, joyful to now sort of be there and I am certain whether or not I am first or second tomorrow popping out of Flip 1, it should be a struggle until just about the top of the race. So I am excited. I stay up for it. I’ve not had many alternatives to take action. When I’ve, he is usually been a couple of second lap faster, however that is not the case anymore. So yeah, I am excited to only race in opposition to him and have some enjoyable.

MV: Yeah, I imply, for certain I wish to win tomorrow, naturally. I believe it is nonetheless a bit unknown the place we’re, like all of us, when it comes to pure tempo within the lengthy runs. I am hoping, after all, it should be all very shut, prefer it has been in the previous couple of races. And I believe, yeah, with the excessive deg round right here as nicely, you have to actually take care of your tyres. I do not know, after all, in what state the observe will likely be as nicely tomorrow with potential rain, after all, in a single day and within the morning. So all these sort of issues, after all, come into play.

Q: (Dan Lawrence – Motorsport Monday) Query for Lando. For the reason that win in Miami, not solely the workforce however your self appear to have elevated your degree. Difficult for wins in Imola, in Canada, in Monaco, being the closest challenges to Ferrari. Would you say that is essentially the most assured you and the workforce have ever felt?

LN: I imply, actually from a workforce facet, completely. It is one of the best the automotive’s been. So when the automotive’s good, then you have to be extra assured. And yeah, I imply, Imola, such as you stated, Canada, I believe we must always have had a greater probability and we did not do one of the best of jobs, however we must always have had a greater probability. Actually there’s been sufficient alternatives now to most likely struggle for a win or the truth that we had the tempo to win a race. So 100% from a workforce viewpoint and I believe… I imply I stated originally of the season we had been going to win and we had been going to struggle in opposition to Crimson Bull and that they weren’t going to dominate like that they had accomplished and it is turned out precisely to be that. which is I believe good for everybody, together with everybody watching. However now we have extra to do. I do not assume we had probably one of the best automotive on the market at the moment. I really feel like I did an ideal lap and was solely nearly on pole. But it surely’s very troublesome to know. I believe everybody within the high 10 is at such a excessive degree that it is most likely exhausting to distinguish what the variations are between what drivers are capable of obtain. So from that facet, completely. From a private facet, I might say so. I believe I’ve commented in the previous couple of weeks about simply not having that capacity to sort of unlock one thing extra come qualifying and discover a restrict and simply get a bit caught. I simply discovered it exhausting or very troublesome to progress lots by means of qualifying and sort of simply get into a pleasant movement and a very good rhythm. So we have been working fairly exhausting on the simulator and with my workforce on making an attempt to enhance on all of these items, as a result of evaluating to others, evaluating to Oscar in areas, I simply wasn’t comfy and I wasn’t assured that I used to be capable of exit and simply do what I wanted to get accomplished. However this weekend, I sort of are available in with a unique method and reset some issues and undoubtedly I really feel like I have been on a greater footing. So I’ve been. I have been assured. It isn’t typically I say that, that I have been assured. However the final couple of months, the automotive’s been performing nicely. It’s kind of extra to what I need. Undoubtedly not the place I want it and the place I’m so most assured, however we’re engaged on it. And I believe it is all credit to the workforce as a result of with out the automotive that now we have at the moment, I would not be on pole.

Q: (Alex Kalinauckas – Autosport) There’s been numerous events to this point this season the place you have appeared actually fairly sturdy in apply after which come qualifying, it is not come collectively. Not the case at this occasion. I simply questioned what do you assume made the distinction this time?

LH: I nonetheless really feel like I misplaced efficiency going into the, … I nonetheless misplaced a little bit bit going into quali. It is all about perspective. Possibly they simply moved forwards, however I undoubtedly really feel like there was a little bit bit extra. However simply as you begin to push the automotive, it does not prefer it. So in apply, once you depart a little bit little bit of margin, the automotive feels fairly good. But it surely’s once you begin to actually lean on it to try to get that further little bit of lap outing the place we actually battle. And I believe it is all within the tyres. So that you noticed in P1, I used to be seven tenths down resulting from a difficulty with the blankets. After which we acquired it sorted for the next classes. So, it places you a little bit bit on the again foot. However yeah, in any other case, the automotive, as I stated, it is good that we’re up right here and it is one of the best qualifying I’ve had this 12 months, so I am actually grateful for it.

Q: (Christian Menath – Motorsport-magazin.com) Query to all three of you. How the grid is for tomorrow. Do you assume the primary eight vehicles are extra decided by the driving force efficiency at the moment or extra by the automotive efficiency?

LN: All driver!

MV: I imply, there’s so many good drivers on the market, proper? In fact, , naturally, I believe generally you hit a greater lap than different instances. That is the way it goes in life. However, yeah, I imply, there’s so many… I believe in case you have a look at it, I believe there have been so many nice laps pushed. However generally, for no matter purpose, , it may not click on or come collectively. Some vehicles, they work a bit higher on specific tracks. However… Yeah, I imply, once more, it may also be utterly completely different tomorrow, proper? I imply, one automotive would possibly really feel much more comfy within the race on tyres or no matter. So we have seen that in fairly a number of qualifyings the place, , a few of the different groups, they’re fairly shut in qualifying, however then truly within the race, they drop off rather a lot. You too can argue why is that, proper? It is simply very difficult, truthfully, this sport, basically, to know. You realize, tyres are very essential. And naturally, that is truthfully the one half that basically touches the tarmac as nicely, proper? So simply understanding that already is crucial.

LN: I used to be joking! I imply, you want a very good automotive.

MV: It is OK!

LN: I simply do not wish to sound like an fool! He most likely put that because the headline already. No, I imply, you want a very good automotive below you. Like we have seen with Mercedes. Once they’ve not had a very good automotive, I am certain Lewis and George have pushed some good laps, however… Typically you do your finest laps and also you’re fifth, tenth. I believe once you return to Canada, I believe that is most likely a little bit bit the driving force. When it is so shut, that is most likely a little bit bit extra right down to driver and getting that final little bit out. I believe at the moment, and day-after-day, is lots right down to what you are able to do as a driver. And my lap was good, fairly near. With out that, I might have been second. So I really feel like I made a distinction at the moment in executing an ideal lap. However I had a automotive which I had confidence in to get that lap outing of. It is a mixture, like Max stated. It is difficult. It isn’t so simple as you are saying, one or the opposite. There’s so many components occurring. It is troublesome to explain it to you guys on what it is like.

Q: (Vladimir Rogovets – SB Belarus Segodniya) This observe at the moment hasn’t the final chicane and you’ve got at the moment good end result. is it higher with out chicane? it’s higher for you or on your automotive?

LH: I’ve not pushed this automotive on the outdated observe, however I believe we have been comparatively good within the low velocity. So, I do not know, I believe these final two corners are extra gratifying. The final nook is full fuel at 280 or one thing like that kilometres an hour, which is superb. And it is actually, actually difficult, on the knife edge, coronary heart in your mouth type of nook. A lot, significantly better than the small chicane that we used to have. And I believe it’s higher to observe and may present higher racing. I believe it did already final 12 months. So whether or not or not our automotive is pretty much as good as theirs within the excessive velocity, I am going to have a look at the information, nevertheless it’s most likely comparatively shut.

