Everything to know ahead of U.S. women’s Olympic basketball opener vs. Japan

It stays to be seen. It is a loaded roster, one which hasn’t had a ton of time to gel, and head coach Cheryl Reeve has understandably opted to experiment a bit within the lead-up to Paris. That stated, the group of Chelsea Grey, Diana Taurasi, A’ja Wilson, Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier began the staff’s last exhibition in opposition to Germany, a powerful U.S. win. That would go away names like Sabrina Ionescu, Alyssa Thomas and Brittney Griner on the bench. Once more: loaded.

USA Basketball elected to run it again with the identical teaching workers that led the to a gold medal on the 2022 FIBA World Cup, led by Minnesota Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve.

Identify Function Staff/Function Cheryl Reeve Head coach Minnesota Lynx head coach Mike Thibault Assistant coach Washington Mystics head coach Kara Lawson Assistant coach Duke College head coach Joni Taylor Assistant coach Texas A&M head coach

What’s the U.S. ladies’s basketball staff’s head-to-head file vs. Japan?

The U.S. and Japan have met 5 instances within the Olympics, 4 of which have been received by the Individuals. Japan received the first-ever assembly again in 1976, however the U.S. was victorious in 1996, 2016 and twice in 2020, together with a win within the gold medal sport.

A refresher on how elimination works in Olympic basketball

Let’s shortly break down the group part and knockout rounds. Extra information obtainable in Basketball 101: Competitors Format.

Group part

Every staff will play the opposite three groups in its group and can earn two factors for a win, one level for a loss, and 0 factors for a loss by forfeit.

On the finish of the group part, the highest two groups in every group will robotically advance to the quarterfinals. Moreover, the 2 greatest third-place groups may even transfer on to the quarterfinals. All different groups are eradicated from the competitors.

Within the occasion of a tie within the standings between two groups in the identical group, head-to-head outcomes might be used because the tiebreaker. Within the occasion of a tie between three or extra groups, there’s a record of additional standards that might be used to interrupt the tie, beginning with the best level differential in video games between the tied groups.

Knockout rounds

The knockout rounds start with eight groups within the quarterfinals. A random draw will decide the matchups for the quarterfinals, with two essential caveats:

The 2 highest-ranked groups might be positioned in the identical pot and due to this fact find yourself on reverse sides of the bracket.

Groups from the identical group cannot be drawn in opposition to one another within the quarterfinals.

From there, the event follows a regular single-elimination format. Within the quarterfinal spherical, the winners advance to the semifinals and the losers are eradicated. Within the semifinal spherical, the winners advance to the gold medal sport and the losers go on to play within the bronze medal sport.