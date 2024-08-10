Everything to Know About Disney Remake

It’s been 22 years since Disney’s Lilo & Sew first hit theaters and, to this present day, it stays a beloved traditional for youngsters and adults alike.

The Hollywood Reporter broke the information that the corporate can be remaking the Hawaii-centric movie right into a live-action/CG hybrid in October 2018, which was initially delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, it’s been a protracted street to get the movie made, however it lastly wrapped manufacturing earlier this yr.

Mike Van Waes wrote the primary screenplay for the live-action movie, however Chris Kekaniokalani Vibrant took over and rewrote the script earlier than filming started. Jon M. Chu was initially in talks to direct Lilo & Sew however couldn’t because of different obligations, so Dean Fleischer Camp ended up helming the venture.

The remake started selecting up steam in July 2022, however was delayed by a number of occasions. First, manufacturing was shut down after a fireplace broke out in a trailer on set, which sparked an arson investigation to find the trigger. As soon as that was solved, the movie started manufacturing once more in April 2023 when the remainder of the solid was introduced. But it surely was shut down once more in Could 2023 following the beginning of the writers strike and remained in order the actors strike kicked off a few months later.

After Sydney Elizebeth Adugong was solid as Nani, Lilo’s (newcomer Maia Kealoha) sister, the filmmakers had been accused of colorism for selecting an actress whose pores and skin was lighter than Nani’s within the 2002 movie. Initially, Kahiau Machado was set to painting David Kawena, Nani’s love curiosity and Lilo’s good friend. However after his use of racial slurs was uncovered on social media, the function was recast, with Kaipot Dudoit taking over the half as a substitute.

Regardless of its a number of hurdles, the movie wrapped manufacturing earlier this yr and is anticipated to be launched on Disney+ someday this yr. So, escape the Elvis Presley data and browse on for all the things there may be to learn about Lilo & Sew up to now.