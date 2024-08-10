Everything to Know About Disney Remake

It’s been 22 years since Disney’s Lilo & Sew first hit theaters and, to this present day, it stays a beloved traditional for youngsters and adults alike.
The Hollywood Reporter broke the information that the corporate can be remaking the Hawaii-centric movie right into a live-action/CG hybrid in October 2018, which was initially delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, it’s been a protracted street to get the movie made, however it lastly wrapped manufacturing earlier this yr.
Mike Van Waes wrote the primary screenplay for the live-action movie, however Chris Kekaniokalani Vibrant took over and rewrote the script earlier than filming started. Jon M. Chu was initially in talks to direct Lilo & Sew however couldn’t because of different obligations, so Dean Fleischer Camp ended up helming the venture.
The remake started selecting up steam in July 2022, however was delayed by a number of occasions. First, manufacturing was shut down after a fireplace broke out in a trailer on set, which sparked an arson investigation to find the trigger. As soon as that was solved, the movie started manufacturing once more in April 2023 when the remainder of the solid was introduced. But it surely was shut down once more in Could 2023 following the beginning of the writers strike and remained in order the actors strike kicked off a few months later.
After Sydney Elizebeth Adugong was solid as Nani, Lilo’s (newcomer Maia Kealoha) sister, the filmmakers had been accused of colorism for selecting an actress whose pores and skin was lighter than Nani’s within the 2002 movie. Initially, Kahiau Machado was set to painting David Kawena, Nani’s love curiosity and Lilo’s good friend. However after his use of racial slurs was uncovered on social media, the function was recast, with Kaipot Dudoit taking over the half as a substitute.
Regardless of its a number of hurdles, the movie wrapped manufacturing earlier this yr and is anticipated to be launched on Disney+ someday this yr. So, escape the Elvis Presley data and browse on for all the things there may be to learn about Lilo & Sew up to now.
When Does the ‘Lilo & Sew’ Reside-Motion Movie Come Out?
Whereas there isn’t a launch date for the Lilo & Sew live-action simply but, and the movie is presently in postproduction. The unique movie was launched in June 2002.
Who Is within the Remake?
Followers of the unique Lilo & Sew can be completely happy to listen to that a number of of the actors from the animated movie can be returning in some capability for the live-action remake, together with Chris Sanders, who voiced Sew, the character he additionally created, within the 2002 title. Tia Carrere, who voiced Nani within the first movie, will painting a brand new character within the live-action, named Mrs. Kekoa, whereas Amy Hill, the voice actor behind Mrs. Hasagawa, will tackle one other new character, Tūtū.
The brand new film will see Maia Kealoha as Lilo, Sydney Elizebeth Agudong as Nani and Kaipot Dudoit as David Kawena. Previous to Dudoit’s casting, Kahiau Machado had been solid as Nani’s love curiosity, however throughout Disney’s vetting course of, earlier posts by which he used racial slurs had been uncovered. So, the function went to Dudoit as a substitute. Zach Galifianakis, Billy Magnussen and Courtney B. Vance spherical out the solid, respectively taking over the roles of Jumba, Pleakley and Cobra Bubbles.
Has the Movie Began Manufacturing?
Disney confirmed Lilo & Sew in 2018. The movie was anticipated to start filming within the fall of 2020, however the COVID-19 pandemic delayed its manufacturing till spring 2023. Capturing was nearly full when the months-long actors strike started in July and additional delayed it. In February of this yr, cameras began rolling in Hawaii once more earlier than lastly wrapping in early March.
How Will Sew Be Included within the Remake?
Whereas many of the Lilo & Sew remake can be live-action, there may be one explicit a part of the movie that may nonetheless be created for the venture: Sew. The dog-like alien can be computer-generated, however precise actors will painting his fellow extraterrestrials: Jumba, Pleakley and Cobra Bubbles. The live-action model of the favored animated movie will observe the identical storyline as the unique, so it can observe the bond shaped between Lilo and Sew, who was engineered to be a pressure of destruction.
Under, Disney revealed the primary have a look at CGI-Sew throughout its D23 panel.
An earlier model of this story misstated that the live-action remake was anticipated to debut a while in 2024.