Even if Russell Wilson starts, this won’t be the last we hear from Justin Fields

PITTSBURGH — To grasp what the longer term holds for the Pittsburgh Steelers at quarterback, it’s a must to look again to earlier than the season started.

On Aug. 28, coach Mike Tomlin named Russell Wilson his starter. However with the following breath, Tomlin promised Justin Fields would have a chance to contribute in sure packages that showcase his excellent mobility.

That’s essential to recollect now, after Tomlin stated Tuesday that Wilson will probably be “in competition” to play and probably begin Sunday evening in opposition to the New York Jets. Many considered this as Tomlin turning away from Fields — or to place it extra bluntly, benching the previous Bear.

However that is removed from the top for Fields. He may nonetheless declare the beginning job, if not this week then later this season. Even when he doesn’t, so long as Tomlin sticks with the unique plan he laid out six weeks in the past, the reply to this quarterback query is likely to be nearer to “each” than any form of benching.

When Tomlin was requested what Fields, who went 4-2 because the starter, has to enhance to maintain the job, he stated, “Justin has been actually good. We’ve been actually good at occasions — however to not be confused as nice. It is a aggressive league. We’re attempting to place ourselves to be that staff.”

If Tomlin is anticipating nice, not simply good, quarterback play, then Wilson needs to be held to the identical commonplace. There’s no assure he’ll be an apparent improve after two tumultuous seasons in Denver. He’ll have to show himself, particularly as a passer, and as a catalyst for the offense — figuring out Fields is ready within the wings, with the advantage of intensive expertise with the first-team offense.

In that means, the so-called competitors that was staged throughout coaching camp won’t be full. Perhaps it’s simply starting. For the primary time actually since OTAs, Wilson will get prolonged taking part in time with the primary staff. It’s additionally price noting that offensive coordinator Arthur Smith has heaped reward upon Fields and has discovered methods to get the previous No. 11 choose to play his greatest soccer within the NFL.

How the Steelers handle this distinctive dynamic will probably be vital for them persevering with their playoff push and, probably, snapping the postseason win drought that dates again to 2016. The important thing will probably be to lean into every participant’s strengths to spark an offense that has been inconsistent.

With Wilson, the Steelers can be getting a extra polished veteran quarterback who can lean on his expertise in his thirteenth season. Set to show 36 in November, Wilson doesn’t have the identical mobility he had in his youth, particularly as he returns from that lingering calf damage. Twice over the previous 5 seasons, he led the league in sacks. With an injured and inexperienced offensive line, the danger of sacks setting the Steelers again is actual.

Wilson additionally leaned on his mobility in his youthful days to increase performs and create exterior of construction. The Steelers shouldn’t anticipate him to be one of these passer and might want to evolve the offense accordingly.

That stated, Wilson nonetheless has a stay arm. His trademark is his moonball, and he can nonetheless sling it. For an offense that desires to be run-first and generally run-second, the components goes to be a heavy dose of ground-and-pound with the hope that Wilson can add the mandatory spark via the air by way of well-timed, play-action deep pictures.

Wilson can also be a way more correct passer. That helps with a receiving corps that has struggled to create separation and wishes a quarterback prepared and capable of match the ball into tight home windows. Even issues like checkdowns and screens ought to open up with Wilson behind heart, as Fields has typically been erratic on these throws.

Now, you might additionally argue that the Fields is the Steelers’ most dynamic weapon on offense. His velocity and deceptiveness are like a cheat code within the purple zone. His scrambling capacity has saved the offensive line from a number of sacks. His 4.4 velocity has allowed Smith to get artistic with the quarterback within the working sport. Every week it appears the Steelers are putting in a brand new wrinkle to the run sport as a strategy to characteristic Fields’ legs, together with this week when Smith unveiled a velocity possibility.

GO DEEPER Steelers adopted their blueprint vs. Raiders, however the elephant within the room stays

It might sound on the floor just like the Steelers can be taking that ingredient out of the offense if they begin Wilson. Nonetheless, executed proper, Pittsburgh may truly discover methods to characteristic Fields as a runner much more. There’s much less want to guard Fields if he’s not the beginning quarterback. By persistently using the Fields package deal, the Steelers would make it tougher to sport plan in opposition to them and put together for doable surprises within the QB run sport.

Tomlin is aware of this. He declined to say how reps will probably be break up up between the QBs in apply, or when he’ll determine who will begin, or how the offense would change if Wilson performs.

“It stays to be seen,” he stated, including with a smile, “and I believe that’s one of many cute issues about this dialogue.”

The very best-case state of affairs right here is that Wilson is available in, takes care of the soccer like he has all through his profession and provides the lacking dimension via the air. Then, if the Steelers can play Fields sufficient, they’d nonetheless have an explosive menace within the run sport who is usually a game-breaker in the suitable conditions.

None of this eliminates the potential for Fields — who, like Wilson, is within the closing yr of his contract — turning into the starter in the long run. Earlier than the season, Tomlin stated he was hopeful that Fields may study from being in the identical QB room as Wilson. So long as the Steelers maintain Fields engaged via this course of, there’s nonetheless potential for him to show sufficient to be the man subsequent season.

It’s additionally not out of the realm of chance that if the offense struggles in a sport with Wilson behind heart, the Steelers may pivot in-game to make use of extra of the Fields package deal and produce a spark. With out ever naming Fields QB1 or formally saying he’s benching Wilson, Tomlin may merely say he felt that specific package deal was more practical on that day.

This example is certain to evolve because the season continues. However nothing is off the desk proper now, and you may guess this isn’t the final we’ve heard from Fields.

