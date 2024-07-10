Eva Longoria, ‘Welcome to Wrexham’ Guys Team for Mexican Soccer Show

Following the success of Welcome to Wrexham, FX is popping its sights to a different soccer membership, this time in Mexico.

The cable outlet and Disney+ Latin America have ordered a docuseries following the fortunes of Mexican soccer crew Membership Necaxa. The present’s govt producers embody Eva Longoria — who has an possession stake within the crew — and the Welcome to Wrexham duo of Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds. (A few of Necaxa’s backers bought a 5 % stake in Welsh membership Wrexham AFC earlier this 12 months, reciprocating a deal through which McElhenney and Reynolds received a chunk of Necaxa.

The present’s description says it’ll comply with Necaxa “as they try to reclaim their place as one in all Mexico’s high groups, whereas their Mexican-American proprietor Eva Longoria tries to breathe new life into the crew by enlisting the assistance of her high-profile mates together with new co-owners Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds.”

Necaxa is predicated in Aguascalientes, Mexico, and performs in Liga MX, the nation’s high division for soccer. The possession consortium that Longoria is a part of additionally contains Main League Baseball pitcher Justin Verlander and his spouse, mannequin Kate Upton, former NBA All-Star Shawn Marion and German footballer Mesut Özil.

The untitled collection, which shall be bilingual, is produced by Longoria’s Hyphenate Media Group, McElhenney’s Extra Higher Productions, Reynolds’ Most Effort Productions and three Arts Leisure; the latter three are additionally behind Welcome to Wrexham. Longoria and Hyphenate’s Cris Abrego will govt produce together with McElhenney, Reynolds, Rachelle Mendez, Nick Frenkel, Jackie Cohn, George Dewey and Alex Fumero.