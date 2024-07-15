Euro 2024 Golden Boot: Harry Kane, Dani Olmo among 6 winners

England ahead Harry Kane and Spain’s Dani Olmo are amongst six gamers who’ve shared the Euro 2024 Golden Boot, having all scored three targets through the event.

Cody Gakpo (Netherlands), Georges Mikautadze (Georgia), Jamal Musiala (Germany) and Ivan Schranz (Slovakia) make up the congested leaderboard, however neither Kane, nor Olmo might pull away from the pack with a purpose in Sunday’s last which Spain gained 2-1 in opposition to England.

UEFA confirmed on Friday that they’d share the Euro 2024 Golden Boot between six gamers if Sunday’s last between England and Spain failed to provide a transparent winner of the trophy.

It marked a change in coverage for the event organisers who had beforehand awarded the prize to the participant who had registered probably the most assists when a couple of participant had been tied for targets scored.

At Euro 2020, Cristiano Ronaldo gained the Golden Boot as, although he had scored the identical quantity of targets as Czechia’s Patrik Schick (5), the Portugal ahead had additionally contributed one help.

Three targets is the bottom tally for a Golden Boot winner since Euro 2012 when Fernando Torres (Spain), Mario Gomez (Germany) and Alan Dzagoev (Russia) all ended the event with three targets.

Torres was awarded the golden boot that yr as he performed fewer minutes than the opposite gamers who had scored three targets.

Harry Kane has gained a Golden Boot at each the European Championship and the World Cup. Michael Regan – UEFA/UEFA by way of Getty Photos

Kane is the second Englishman to win the award after Alan Shearer completed as prime scorer with 5 targets at Euro ’96. The 30-year-old has additionally gained a Golden Boot after scoring six instances on the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

The Bayern Munich ahead has grow to be the third participant in historical past to have gained the Golden Boot at each the Euros and the World Cup. Valentin Ivanov (USSR) and Dražan Jerković (Yugoslavia) shared the trophy alongside three different gamers who scored two targets on the inaugural Euros in 1960 earlier than sharing it once more on the 1962 World Cup together with 4 gamers who netted 4 targets all through the competitors in Chile.

Legendary German ahead Gerd Müller gained the award outright throughout each the Euros and the World Cup. He scored 10 targets on the 1970 World Cup in Mexico two years earlier than netting 4 at Euro 1972.

Kane, who can also be his nation’s all-time file scorer, opened his account at this yr’s event with a left-footed end in England’s second group sport — a 1-1 draw with Denmark. He doubled his tally with a winner in extra-time in opposition to Slovakia within the spherical of 16 earlier than scoring the equaliser from the penalty spot in opposition to Netherlands in England’s 2-1 semifinal win.

Olmo began simply three of Spain’s seven matches at Euro 2024, earlier than taking Barcelona midfielder Pedri’s place within the crew after he was injured within the quarterfinal victory over hosts Germany.

The RB Leipzig midfielder scored in all three of Spain’s matches within the knockout rounds earlier than Sunday’s last.

Schranz and Musiala scored their targets within the group levels, whereas Gakpo scored certainly one of his three in Netherlands’ spherical of 16 win over Romania.