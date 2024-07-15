Euro 2024 awards: Rodri wins Best Player, Yamal takes home Best Young Player

The 2024 European Championship concluded on Sunday with Spain beating England 2-1 on the Olympiastadion in Berlin.

Spain will elevate the trophy for the fourth time in its historical past, however that is the one {hardware} that its gamers will probably be going residence with. Right here is the total checklist of award winners from Euro 2024:

Greatest Participant: Rodri, Spain

Rodri, the guts of Spain's midfield, has now received the Champions League, the Premier League, the FA Cup, the Membership World Cup and now the Euros.

Greatest Younger Participant: Lamine Yamal, Spain

Lamine Yamal, who turned 17 years previous on Saturday, had 4 assists at Euro 2024, which is tied for the most-ever by a participant at any single version of the match. He is additionally the youngest-ever participant to attain and help at a significant worldwide match (Euros or World Cup).

Prime Scorer: Six-way tie

Six gamers completed as the highest scorer within the match: Spain's Dani Olmo, England's Harry Kane, the Netherlands' Cody Gakpo, Germany's Jamal Musiala, Georgia's Georges Mikautadze and Slovakia's Ivan Schranz.

This can be a growing story.

