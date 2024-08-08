Ethiopia’s Lamecha Girma stretchered off track after falling during steeplechase final

Ethiopian star runner Lamecha Girma exited the monitor on a stretcher after taking a tough fall whereas making an attempt to clear a barrier on the bottom of the ultimate lap in Wednesday’s 3000m males’s steeplechase.

The 23-year-old was accelerating down the again straightaway as he leaped to clear the hurdle whereas rivals had been on his proper and left. Girma appeared to clip the barrier along with his trailing proper knee and fell straight onto his higher physique.

From there, he was seen rolling onto his abdomen because the race completed.

On the published, Peacock play-by-play commentator Leigh Diffey famous minutes later that Girma remained immobile. Girma, who holds the world document within the occasion and received silver in Tokyo, was later seen with a neck brace on as he was carried off the monitor on a backboard by 4 medical personnel.

“In 40 years of commentating operating and the steeplechase, I’ve by no means seen a fall that heavy,” Diffey mentioned solemnly as he signed off.

Per a number of reviews, Girma was transported to a hospital for additional evaluation.

(Picture: Andrej Isakovic / AFP through Getty Photos)