ESPN cuts Robert Griffin III, Sam Ponder

ESPN cuts Robert Griffin III, Sam Ponder

by

In the future after coming to Florida State’s protection in opposition to a colleague, Robert Griffin III has reportedly been fired from ESPN.

He is not the one one with FSU ties to be let go from the “Worldwide Chief in Sports activities” on Thursday. Samantha Ponder, spouse of former FSU quarterback Christian Ponder, additionally was fired in what The Athletic reported have been funds cuts.

Griffin’s ouster was essentially the most shocking, as he was fired with two years remaining on his contract. The 2011 Heisman Trophy winner from Baylor was not too long ago thought-about a rising star amongst soccer analysts, along with his pleasure throughout video games mirrored maybe solely by Tony Romo. Griffin was additionally energetic on social media, resulting in a latest scuffle with fellow ESPN character Paul Finebaum.

Leave a Comment