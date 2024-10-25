Erik and Lyle Menendez’s Murder Trial: Where Are The Key Players Now?

Erik Menéndez and Lyle Menéndez‘s authorized points resulted in two high-profile trials — however the place are the important thing gamers from their homicide case now?

The Menéndez brothers’ mother and father, José and Kitty Menéndez, had been discovered useless at their Beverly Hills dwelling in 1989. After Lyle known as the police, they found José was shot six instances and Kitty was shot 10 instances. Lyle and Erik weren’t initially individuals of curiosity however had been arrested one yr later after their therapist recorded classes the place they confessed to the murders.

Throughout their high-profile trial, the brothers accused their mother and father, José and Kitty, of alleged bodily, emotional and sexual abuse. Erik and Lyle had been discovered responsible of first-degree homicide and sentenced to life with out parole in 1996.

Their case obtained renewed help in September 2024 after turning into the main target of Ryan Murphy‘s Monsters collection. Erik, nonetheless, slammed how he and Lyle had been portrayed in a public assertion. Lower than one week after Monsters was launched, Netflix introduced that Lyle and Erik had been interviewed for The Menéndez Brothers documentary. The October 2024 launch consists of footage from conversations with juror Betty Oldfield, Kitty’s sister Joan Vander Molen and prosecutor Pamela Bozanich.

Amid the brand new curiosity of their case, Erik and Lyle had been granted a brand new listening to for his or her case. The Los Angeles District Lawyer’s workplace beneficial in October 2024 that Erik and Lyle’s sentences be lowered.

Maintain studying for a breakdown of all the foremost gamers within the Menéndez homicide trials and the place they’re now: