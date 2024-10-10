Eric Roberts reacts to ‘DWTS’ elimination, reveals marriage advice he couldn’t share on live TV

Eric Roberts is saying goodbye to “Dancing With the Stars.”

Web page Six solely caught up with the actor and his professional associate, Britt Stewart, within the ballroom Tuesday evening, the place they reacted to their bittersweet elimination from the dance competitors sequence.

“The dangerous information is, I acquired minimize,” shared Roberts, who carried out a paso doble to Warrant’s 1990 monitor “Cherry Pie” throughout Tuesday’s Hair Metallic Night time. “However the excellent news is, I don’t need to be taught one other dance.”

Stewart echoed these sentiments, joking that Roberts can be feeling “so much much less stress, beginning tomorrow!”

The legendary actor, 68, admitted that he by no means supposed to win the Season 33 Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy. Nevertheless, he agreed to compete because of his spouse, Eliza Roberts, being a longtime fan of the dance competitors sequence.

“I’m on this present as a result of my spouse loves this present,” Eric mentioned of his casting director partner, whom he’s been married to since 1992. “I used to be by no means out to beat anyone. I used to be simply dancing and my spouse loves the present, so I did it for my spouse.”

Eliza, 71, had her personal shining second when she joined Eric and Stewart, 35, on the dance ground throughout Monday’s Soul Prepare Night time.

On the finish of the dance duo’s foxtrot — set to Al Inexperienced’s 1972 hit “Let’s Keep Collectively” — Eric swiftly walked towards the viewers and pulled his spouse in for a kiss.

“That was my concept,” Stewart advised Web page Six of the candy second. “I simply actually needed to honor their marriage. Eliza, she’s right here supporting Eric each single week. She’s in our rehearsals each single day.”

“She actually is a 3rd member of Workforce Brightside,” the skilled dancer added, referring to her and her associate’s competitors title. “So we simply needed to dedicate a dance to her and actually have fun her and their marriage.”

Eric then revealed to Web page Six that he and Eliza have plans to go on a double date with Stewart and her fiancé, Daniel Durant. The dancer met the actor once they have been paired collectively for Season 31.

The revelation got here after Eric revealed throughout Monday’s Soul Prepare Night time that he not too long ago gave some cheeky marriage recommendation to Stewart. The “Runaway Prepare” star didn’t expose the “full” particulars on the time, nonetheless, as they have been dwell on a family-friendly ABC/Disney+ present.

Whereas chatting with Web page Six within the ballroom Tuesday evening, Eric wasn’t as shy about sharing the NSFW dialog.

“What I advised Britt was, the mix to a cheerful marriage – and an extended, joyful marriage – is, in fact, honesty … it’s exhausting … and …”

“And intercourse,” Stewart chimed in.

“For those who’re having hundreds, you’re good to go,” Eric added.

Eric — who’s the brother of actress Julia Roberts and father to “American Horror Story” star Emma Roberts — tied the knot to Eliza in 1992.

As for Stewart, she and Durant, 34, acquired engaged in December 2023, greater than a 12 months after they began relationship. They reached the Season 31 Semi Finals of “DWTS” collectively, ending in fifth place in 2022.

The dance professional and Eric have been sadly despatched dwelling Tuesday evening — together with Reginald VelJohnson and Emma Slater — after touchdown on the backside of the leaderboard.

The following couple to be eradicated shall be revealed when “Dancing With the Stars” returns subsequent Tuesday for Dedication Night time, airing at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC and Disney+.