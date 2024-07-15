England’s Harry Kane and Spain’s Dani Olmo end Euro 2024 in a 6-way tie for Golden Boot top scorer

BERLIN (AP) — England striker Harry Kane completed Euro 2024 in a six-way tie for the Golden Boot high scorer as his staff misplaced the ultimate 2-1 to Spain. It was one other particular person accolade for a participant but to win a significant trophy for membership or nation.

Kane ended the match tied on three targets with Spain midfielder Dani Olmo, Germany midfielder Jamal Musiala, Netherlands ahead Cody Gakpo, Slovakia winger Ivan Schranz and Georgia striker Georges Mikautadze.

Kane has now been a runner-up in back-to-back European Championship finals after England’s loss to Italy three years in the past, and a runner-up in a single Champions League last and two English League Cups. He’s gained a string of particular person awards, together with Bundesliga high scorer final season at Bayern Munich, however the German membership had its first season and not using a trophy since 2012.

“It’s a possibility missed. It’s not simple to get to those finals,” Kane advised British broadcaster ITV of England’s loss to Spain. “It takes unbelievable resilience and character to get to the place we’re however finally you’re taking the chance when it comes and we haven’t executed it once more. It’s extraordinarily painful, it’s going to harm for an extended, very long time.”

Kane is one in every of 4 males’s gamers to have been high scorer at each a European Championship and a World Cup, one thing he achieved in 2018.

Olmo’s essential contribution to Spain’s win within the last was defensive, as he cleared Marc Guéhi’s header off the road to maintain his staff within the lead late on.

“I advised him that he’s my high scorer as a result of his save counts as a objective for me,” goalkeeper Unai Simón mentioned. “It was our deliberate protection for him to guard that put up, however he remembered to do exactly that and cleared it off the road. It was unimaginable.”

For Olmo, being joint high scorer at Euro 2024 is a second within the highlight for a participant who has confronted repeated damage setbacks. He took an unorthodox path to the highest of European soccer, leaving Barcelona’s famend youth academy on the age of 16 in 2014 and making his professional debut with Croatian membership Dinamo Zagreb. He’s performed in Germany with Leipzig since 2019.

UEFA allowed a number of gamers to share the Euro 2024 high scorer award in the event that they scored the identical variety of targets, in a change from current tournaments.

On the final males’s European Championship, Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo and Czech striker Patrik Schick each had 5 targets however Ronaldo was named the winner as a result of he had an help and Schick had none.

Beneath the previous system, Olmo would have gained the tiebreaker with two assists, essentially the most among the many gamers tied on three targets.

The final time that three targets proved sufficient to win the Golden Boot was at Euro 2012, when Spain’s Fernando Torres took the prize. On the time, the tiebreaker was which participant had performed the fewest minutes. If that had utilized at Euro 2024, the award would have gone to Slovakia’s Schranz.

UEFA named Spain midfielder Rodri its participant of the match and Spain ahead Lamine Yamal, who turned 17 on Saturday, was the younger participant of the match.

