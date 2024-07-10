England vs. Netherlands odds, live stream, lineup prediction, picks: Where to watch Euro 2024 online, TV

The second UEFA Euro 2024 semifinal will get underway on Wednesday when England and the Netherlands meet in Dortmund to find out who will face Spain in Sunday’s remaining. The Oranje are very a lot the remaining underdogs on this version of the competitors, whereas the Three Lions have been underwhelming however proceed to push their manner in the direction of the ultimate. They’re very very similar to France of their strategy, and now hope to keep away from the identical destiny as a France aspect which fell in their very own semifinal. The Dutch noticed off plucky Turkiye whereas the English edged Switzerland out of their respective quarterfinals.

Gareth Southgate’s males stay in the hunt for a really convincing win and might be hoping to ship simply that within the semifinal. Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane got here up massive within the spherical of 16 win over Slovakia, however it was Bukayo Saka who was the hero towards the Swiss with a shocking late strike to equalize the match. Nonetheless, it took penalties to beat the Nati and ebook a spot within the remaining 4, which pitted them towards Ronald Koeman’s Netherlands.

Oranje have seen off Romania within the spherical of 16 and Turkiye within the quarterfinals so let’s imagine that they’re but to face a real continental large. Cody Gakpo has been excellent in assault and joint-leads the highest scorers with three objectives forward of Donyell Malen, Bellingham and Kane who will hope to be amongst the objectives for this one, having been cold and hot to this point in Germany.

This is our storylines, how one can watch the match and extra:

Please examine the opt-in field to acknowledge that you simply wish to subscribe. Thanks for signing up!

Regulate your inbox.

Sorry!

There was an error processing your subscription.



watch and odds

Date: Wednesday, July 10 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Wednesday, July 10 | 3 p.m. ET Location: BVB Stadion – Dortmund, Germany

BVB Stadion – Dortmund, Germany Watch: Fox or Fubo (strive without cost)

Fox or Fubo (strive without cost) Odds: Netherlands +200; Draw +190; England +170

How they acquired right here

Netherlands surprisingly completed third in Group D behind Austria in prime spot and France in second however forward of Poland, so it put the Dutch into an surprising position of underdog right here after a positive run to the ultimate 4 of Romania after which Turkiye. England topped Group C however solely gained considered one of three video games to complete forward of Denmark, Slovenia and Serbia earlier than making arduous work of it towards Slovakia after which Switzerland to now face Oranje which is arguably their greatest check to this point by way of stature.

Do not miss CBS Sports activities Golazo Community’s Morning Footy, now in podcast kind! Our crew brings you all of the information, views, highlights and laughs you must comply with the Lovely Recreation in each nook of the globe, each Monday-Friday all 12 months lengthy.

Workforce information

Netherlands: Xavi Simons and Cody Gakpo have impressed to this point with the Paris Saint-Germain man boasting three assists and the Liverpool star three objectives of which two have been supplied by Simons. Nathan Ake and Denzel Dumfries ought to proceed to be on both aspect of the protection though Micky van den Ven is pushing for inclusion after some essential late interventions towards the Turkish.

Doable Netherlands XI: Verbruggen; Dumfries, De Vrij, Van Dijk, Ake; Schouten, Simons, Reijnders; Bergwijn, Depay, Gakpo.

England: Marc Guehi may very well be reinstated after suspension alongside John Stones though Ezri Konsa can be unfortunate if that occurs. Kobbie Mainoo appears to be like to be discovering a house for himself in midfield subsequent to Declan Rice after Trent Alexander-Arnold and Connor Gallagher whereas Luke Shaw may now be an possibility rather than Kieran Trippier after approaching towards Switzerland though one other caemo is perhaps most probably.

Doable England XI: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Guehi, Trippier; Mainoo, Rice, Saka; Bellingham, Foden; Kane.

Prediction

Though England haven’t been at their greatest, the Netherlands haven’t been up towards prime opposition since their loss to Austria and likewise went goalless towards France. The Three Lions ought to nearly do sufficient to roar on however solely after 120 minutes. Decide: Netherlands 1, England 2 (England win after further time).