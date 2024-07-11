England reaction LIVE: Latest updates after Three Lions dramatically reach Euro 2024 final

England have reached the Euro 2024 closing after Ollie Watkins’ very good last-minute strike secured a 2-1 win over the Netherlands to face Spain on Sunday.

A full of life begin in Dortmund noticed Xavi Simons punish Declan Rice in possession with a surprising strike from vary.

However the Three Lions responded, simply as they did towards Switzerland earlier than nonetheless requiring penalties to achieve the semi-finals, with Harry Kane fouled by Denzel Dumfries within the penalty space.

The Bayern Munich striker dispatched the controversial spot kick, which Gary Neville labelled “a shame” amid intense debate within the ITV studio, after a prolonged VAR overview and Phil Foden’s elegant ability virtually put Gareth Southgate’s aspect into the lead.

As extra-time approached, substitute Watkins, on for Kane, smashed a shot house from a slender angle to ship Southgate’s aspect into Sunday’s closing.

Relive all of the motion and observe response from Netherlands vs England under:

Euro 2024: Netherlands v England

England defeated the Netherlands to arrange a Euro 2024 closing with Spain

King Charles congratulates England on reaching Euro 2024 closing

Netherlands 1 – 2 England

Virgil van Dijk to contemplate membership and nation future after semi-final defeat

15:20 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Netherlands captain Virgil van Dijk will take into account his future for each membership and nation over the following few weeks as he processes the frustration of semi-final elimination on the European Championship on Wednesday, he mentioned.

Van Dijk, who turned 33 on Monday, mentioned he would spend the following weeks determining his subsequent profession steps after 9 years, and 75 caps, within the Netherlands crew, plus with a single season left on his contract at Liverpool.

”I haven’t the slightest concept proper now. I’ll consider carefully this summer season about what I need at membership degree and as a global participant. Then we’ll go for it once more, however first get well from this,” Van Dijk instructed reporters after England beat the Dutch 2-1 to advance to Sunday’s closing towards Spain.

“After a season like this, the place all types of issues have occurred, it will get emotional on the finish as a result of it’s over,” mentioned Van Dijk, who had felt the Dutch had been effectively positioned to win the semi-final on the BVB Stadion.

”Particularly within the second half I had the sensation the end result would fall our approach. However (Ollie) Watkins was maybe given slightly an excessive amount of house and he completed effectively,” he added of the England substitute’s aim seconds into stoppage time.

”It hurts lots that we conceded this aim so late within the match and are actually empty-handed. You set the whole lot into it, everybody offers the whole lot and if the aim comes like that within the final minute, that simply sucks. Sure … sorry.”

(Getty Photos)

Gareth Southgate admits ‘all of us wish to be cherished’ in emotional interview

15:00 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Gareth Southgate responded to the criticism he has confronted as England supervisor all through Euro 2024 after the Three Lions dramatically booked their place within the closing, admitting that “all of us wish to be cherished”.

Ollie Watkins scored within the ninetieth minute to safe a 2-1 win towards the Netherlands, combining with fellow substitute Cole Palmer earlier than firing within the winner.

The aim – and England’s efficiency on the night time – silenced a few of Southgate’s doubters, and the supervisor emotionally mirrored on reaching one other main closing at full-time.

14:40 , Richard Jolly

Bobby Charlton, Harry Kane, Ollie Watkins. There’s an incongruous presence on the slightly quick checklist of gamers who’ve scored a semi-final winner for the England males’s soccer crew.

Charlton was England’s file goalscorer and Kane is now. Charlton was a knight of the realm and, if England win Euro 2024, Kane could turn out to be one in retirement, too. Then there may be Watkins; previously of Weston-super-Mare, a footballer who was enjoying within the Convention South on the age Kobbie Mainoo is starring in a European Championships semi-final; who, on the age Jude Bellingham is now, was plying his commerce in League Two for Exeter.

14:28 , Luke Baker

England are into the Euro 2024 closing after Ollie Watkins hammered house an injury-time winner towards the Netherlands to ship the nation into raptures. Spain now await within the showpiece on Sunday because the Three Lions attempt to finish a 58-year main match drought.

Watkins emerged from the bench to attain the winner, which was assisted by fellow substitute Cole Palmer. It’s removed from the primary time at this match that Gareth Southgate has altered the end result of a match along with his adjustments, but his repute as a cautious supervisor who refuses to utilise his subs appears to persist.

Throughout each England recreation, the cries throughout pubs, residing rooms and social media insist that the England boss make rapid adjustments by bringing on a really particular participant that the armchair supervisor is aware of for certain will certainly, 100 per cent win the Three Lions the sport. In fact, this can be a totally different participant for every armchair supervisor however the certainty is all the time there.

Then, the ‘hilarious’ memes of Southgate sporting a life jacket within the bathe or a helmet on an train bike to sign his extreme warning shall be fired round WhatsApp teams, usually accompanied by scathing wit equivalent to “lol, that is so true.”

However is Southgate’s repute underserved? Right here we have a look at each substitution he has made all through Euro 2024, score and rating every one to seek out out precisely which adjustments have been probably the most impactful:

The Gareth Southgate mantra defining England’s Euro 2024 cost

14:20 , Miguel Delaney in Dortmund

There was a delightedly easy assertion from Gareth Southgate, having obtained over so many issues and questions. “I’m a proud Englishman.” That’s the reason he took the job within the first place but it surely clearly had a larger feeling after delivering the nationwide crew to a second closing in three years and only a third in historical past. It additionally has a larger that means.

Within the elated aftermath of his aspect’s 2-1 semi-final victory over the Netherlands, Southgate enthused about conventional continental qualities like an England crew that “had 60 per cent of the ball towards the Netherlands”, to go along with so many fashionable sports activities science approaches which have fired this crew to this point. There was additionally one thing quintessentially English about this, although.

Phil Foden: Euro 2024 closing the most important recreation of my profession

14:00 , The Unbiased

Gareth Southgate gives Kieran Trippier harm replace after England attain Euro 2024 closing

13:40 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Gareth Southgate has revealed Kieran Trippier was substituted in England’s Euro 2024 semi-final win over the Netherlands as a precaution as he manages a groin harm.

The Newcastle defender was changed on the break in Dortmund with Luke Shaw approaching.

And after Ollie Watkins’ aim despatched the Three Lions into the ultimate on Sunday towards Spain, Southgate has supplied an replace on Trippier’s situation.

Kobbie Mainoo decided to cap exceptional rise by making historical past with England

13:20 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Kobbie Mainoo is aiming to finish a exceptional rise to the highest by serving to England put themselves within the historical past books.

Gareth Southgate’s aspect face Spain in Sunday’s Euro 2024 closing after Ollie Watkins hit a last-gasp winner to down the Netherlands 2-1 in Dortmund.

The semi-final success was the third recreation in a row through which England scored after the 80-minute mark as they reached a second straight European Championship closing.

Thought you had England all discovered? Assume once more

13:00 , Richard Jolly in Dortmund

And so the last word conflict of philosophies is off. Spain towards England is a closing of groups who had gave the impression to be road-testing theories on the path to Berlin: Spain that it was inconceivable to win Euro 2024 with out enjoying effectively in each recreation, England that it was attainable to win it with out enjoying effectively in any.

The England crew have a respiration coach to assist calm their nerves – right here’s what you might be doing fallacious

12:40 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The gamers and Gareth Southgate will take the headlines, however England have a secret weapon up their sleeve at Euro 2024. Suzy Cox explores why the hiring of a respiration coach may simply have helped England into the ultimate…

Gary Neville slams ‘disgraceful’ England penalty that left ITV pundits divided

12:20 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Even some English pundits felt that the Netherlands had been unfortunate – Gary Neville described the choice as “a shame” as he clashed with Ian Wright over the incident.

Virgil van Dijk slams referee after controversial penalty

12:00 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Virgil van Dijk has hit out at referee Felix Zwayer after Netherlands suffered a heartbreaking loss to England within the Euro 2024 semi-finals.

A controversial penalty awarded to the Three Lions within the first half was labelled as a “disgraceful” determination by Gary Neville at half-time.

And Van Dijk was left upset at full-time after Ollie Watkins’ last-minute winner when Zwayer was nowhere to be discovered following the ultimate whistle.

Dutch newspapers react to ‘scandalous’ penalty as England beat Netherlands in Euro 2024 semi-final

11:40 , Lawrence Ostlere

There was a shade of deja vu on Thursday, the morning after the night time earlier than. Three years earlier, England had overwhelmed Denmark at Wembley in a European Championship semi-final with slightly assist from a doubtful penalty, and historical past rhymed because the Netherlands had been left to rue a questionable name in England’s favour.

The road between a respectable block and a harmful deal with has all the time been slightly blurred, a gray house often preserved for defenders to soundly fling boots, figuring out they won’t be punished. However Denzel Dumfries was not afforded any leeway as referee Felix Zwayer awarded a penalty for the defender’s problem on Harry Kane, after reviewing the incident on the advice of his video assistant (VAR).

Kane equalised from the spot and England went on to win 2-1 and ebook their place within the closing of Euro 2024.

Dutch newspapers had been in little question in regards to the determination:

Earlier conferences between England and Spain forward of Euro 2024 closing

11:20 , Harry Latham-Coyle

England will meet Spain within the Euro 2024 closing on Sunday in Berlin following their dramatic 2-1 victory over Netherlands.

Ollie Watkins scored a dramatic last-gasp winner in Dortmund on Wednesday to ship England’s males to a primary main closing on international soil.

Right here, the PA information company seems to be again at earlier conferences between Sunday’s European Championship finalists.

David Beckham and Prince William lead celeb response to England Euro 2024 semi closing win

11:00 , Lydia Spencer-Elliott

Celebrities have been fast to leap on social media and share their celebrations over England dramatically reaching the Euro 2024 closing after Ollie Watkins’ ninetieth minute aim noticed The Three Lions safe a 2-1 win over the Netherlands to face Spain on Sunday.

A full of life begin in Dortmund noticed Xavi Simons punish Declan Rice in possession with a surprising strike from vary. However England responded, with Harry Kane fouled by Denzel Dumfries within the penalty space. As extra-time approached, substitute Watkins, on for Kane, smashed a shot house from a slender angle to ship Southgate’s aspect into Sunday’s closing.

Former England captain David Beckham shared his admiration for The Three Lions on Instagram Tales, writing: “Wow, crew England.” The much-loved midfielder even gave a particular shout out to Watkins, who scored England’s successful aim after simply minutes on the pitch.

“That’s why they name it a TEAM,” Beckham mentioned. “What a second. Properly performed Ollie.”

King Charles congratulates England on reaching Euro 2024 closing

10:50 , Luke Baker

The King has congratulated the England males’s soccer crew on reaching the ultimate of Euro 2024 – however has urged them to keep away from extra last-minute drama.

In a message to Gareth Southgate’s aspect following the Three Lions’ 2-1 win towards the Netherlands, Charles despatched the gamers the royal household’s “best possible needs” and “warmest congratulations”.

However the King quipped in regards to the current drama endured by England followers, together with a last-gasp equaliser within the second spherical towards Slovakia and a penalty triumph towards Switzerland within the quarter-final, asking them to be careful for the nation’s blood stress within the closing conflict with Spain.

Ollie Watkins embraced by household and mates after scoring England’s late winner

10:40 , The Unbiased

What an evening for Ollie Watkins, a striker who took the lengthy path to the highest through Exeter Metropolis, Weston-super-Mare and Brentford.

Ollie Watkins reveals prediction with Cole Palmer after firing England into Euro 2024 closing

10:20 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Ollie Watkins “manifested” firing England into the Euro 2024 closing after telling fellow super-sub Cole Palmer that they might mix to create a surprising 91st minute winner towards the Netherlands.

Watkins and Palmer had been despatched on by supervisor Gareth Southgate in a daring double change, changing Harry Kane and Phil Foden with further time looming towards the Dutch in Dortmund.

Ronald Koeman reacts after ‘troublesome to simply accept’ last-minute Ollie Watkins semi-final winner

10:00 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Netherlands boss Ronald Koeman felt England had been wrongly awarded a penalty of their Euro 2024 semi-final defeat – however says the Three Lions are able to happening to beat Spain within the closing on Sunday.

An early strike from Xavi Simons put the Oranje within the driving seat however a effective response from Gareth Southgate’s crew noticed Harry Kane win and rating a penalty in a dominant remainder of the primary half.

After the Dutch gave the impression to be within the ascendency as soon as extra after the break, England’s subs proved the distinction as Ollie Watkins struck within the closing moments to ship them by to the showpiece recreation in Berlin.

Luke Shaw reacts to England reaching the ultimate

09:40 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Luke Shaw spoke to Uefa after the sport, saying:

“It’s exhausting to place it into phrases to be trustworthy. So, so completely satisfied for Ollie. I mentioned the opposite day the individuals who haven’t performed many minutes, you by no means know when your probability will come and it’s a must to be prepared. He had a possibility to return on tonight and took it.

“I’m very completely satisfied and privileged to be again on the market on the pitch and getting to a different Euros closing.

“All that issues now could be the another recreation and we’ve to do the whole lot to deliver that trophy house.”

The Gareth Southgate mantra defining England’s Euro 2024 cost

09:20 , Luke Baker

There was a delightedly easy assertion from Gareth Southgate, having obtained over so many issues and questions. “I’m a proud Englishman.” That’s the reason he took the job within the first place but it surely clearly had a larger feeling after delivering the nationwide crew to a second closing in three years and only a third in historical past. It additionally has a larger that means.

Within the elated aftermath of his aspect’s 2-1 semi-final victory over the Netherlands, Southgate enthused about conventional continental qualities like an England crew that “had 60 per cent of the ball towards the Netherlands”, to go along with so many fashionable sports activities science approaches which have fired this crew to this point. There was additionally one thing quintessentially English about this, although.

When international gamers and managers have talked in regards to the Premier League and the divisions under it, they’ve typically been struck by the ferocity of the competitiveness – the willingness to maintain going; a perseverance. That has been marketed within the fashionable world as “anybody can beat anybody” however has referred to the trustworthy will of English sides. This wasn’t all the time complimentary, both. It was sometimes spoken of as if there was a naivety to it. This was seen as blustering stars wastefully chasing misplaced causes, as a pressure that expended power.

By the identical token, there has all the time been a respect for the way English sides have stored going till the tip. This can be a trait that Southgate and his workers have now correctly centered and honed, by technique and science. It has additionally meant {that a} phrase to sum up England’s marketing campaign – and is beginning to be mentioned across the camp – is that it isn’t the way you begin, it’s the way you end.

Learn Chief Soccer Author Miguel Delaney’s full piece:

When is the Euro 2024 closing and who do England play?

09:00 , Luke Baker

England are by to a second consecutive European Championship closing after beating the Netherlands in Dortmund.

Gareth Southgate’s aspect suffered a heartbreaking defeat to Italy within the closing of Euro 2020 three years in the past, shedding on penalties at Wembley.

However the Three Lions can have the prospect to win their first main males’s worldwide match in 57 years within the Euro 2024 closing.

Regardless of poor performances within the group levels, England have overwhelmed Slovakia, Switzerland and Netherlands within the knockouts.

Ollie Watkins was the star within the semi-finals. After changing captain Harry Kane, the striker fired England into the ultimate within the 91st minute.

Ollie Watkins: England hero

08:40 , Luke Baker

Truthful to say Ollie Watkins loved that final night time…

Gareth Southgate turns consideration to the ultimate

08:20 , Luke Baker

After the celebrations of final night time, Gareth Southgate has turned his consideration to Sunday’s closing towards Spain. And he desires to win…

“I took the job to try to enhance English soccer and we’re now in a second closing,” Southgate mentioned. “The final one was the primary in 50 years. We’re now within the first that isn’t performed on our shores.

“I feel we’ve obtained a crew that shall be collectively for fairly some time, so it’s not as if this can be a crew that’s on the finish of a cycle. We’re giving folks some wonderful nights. I feel we’ve given our supporters a few of the finest nights during the last 50 years, so I’m massively happy with that.

“I’m delighted if all people at house is feeling the best way we’re and the best way the supporters within the stadium are feeling. However from our viewpoint, we’re not completed. We’ve obtained the best attainable check to organize for and we got here right here to try to win the match, and that’s nonetheless our purpose.”

(PA Wire)

The Killers pause gig to point out England Euros win… earlier than belting out ‘Mr Brightside’

08:00 , Luke Baker

The Killers paused their London gig to display the ultimate seconds of England’s dramatic Euro 2024 semi-final – earlier than launching straight into “Mr. Brightside” on the ultimate whistle.

Tremendous sub Ollie Watkins scored within the ninetieth minute to safe a 2-1 win towards the Netherlands and ship Gareth Southgate’s crew into Sunday’s closing towards Spain.

The ultimate whistle was met with scenes of jubilation throughout the nation – together with on the O2 in London as The Killers carried out.

Footage shared by Nikki Wicks on social media exhibits the second the win was confirmed, with the band launching straight into their iconic hit.

How Ollie Watkins and 4 touches modified the whole lot for England to arrange closing probability

07:42 , Luke Baker

It’s not the way you begin, it’s the way you end. And that was some approach to ship England to the Euro 2024 closing in Berlin on Sunday. In a match the place each Gareth Southgate determination has been questioned and criticised, it’s considered one of his decisive substitutions that has returned England again to European soccer’s biggest stage, and an opportunity of redemption for Euro 2020. Many may say it was the apparent transfer to take off Harry Kane but it surely nonetheless wasn’t as clear as Ollie Watkins’s elegant strike. 4 touches had been sufficient, perhaps but to rectify 58 years.

That is one thing that shouldn’t be neglected in all the undercurrents that may swirl round a gruelling 2-1 victory over the Netherlands.

England are again in a significant closing, their second in three years, and simply the third in historical past. It’s the type of file this soccer tradition has lengthy desired however now there may be the demand for extra.

Learn Miguel Delaney’s full report from the sport:

Thought you knew the England at Euro 2024? Assume once more

07:40 , Luke Baker

And so the last word conflict of philosophies is off. Spain towards England is a closing of groups who had gave the impression to be road-testing theories on the path to Berlin: Spain that it was inconceivable to win Euro 2024 with out enjoying effectively in each recreation, England that it was attainable to win it with out enjoying effectively in any.

Till, as if scarred by the elimination of their soulmates from France, England delivered one thing that had come to really feel out of character: compelling, attacking soccer. Sluggishness was changed by velocity, disjointedness by moments that demonstrated they might be devastating.

5 forgettable video games, interspersed solely with moments, gave approach to a seminal semi-final. After plodding their approach round Germany, cocooned in Blankenhain whereas a lot of the groups who supplied pleasure went out, England belatedly stepped up. They head to Berlin buoyed by a buccaneering first half, a superb late winner and a glimpse of the crew many had hoped they might be.

Harry Kane responds to England penalty debate after reaching Euro 2024 closing

06:30 , Chris Stevenson

Harry Kane joked “my foot’s hanging off!” as he responded to claims that England had been “lucky” to obtain a first-half penalty as they trailed the Netherlands earlier than coming again to ebook a spot within the Euro 2024 closing.

Gareth Southgate’s aspect had trailed to Xavi Simons’ beautiful strike inside seven minutes in Dortmund earlier than England had been awarded a penalty that divided the pundits at half-time.

Kane hit a rising strike over the crossbar from contained in the penalty space however because the England captain stayed down holding his foot, replays confirmed he was caught by Netherlands defender Denzel Dumfries.

England v Netherlands participant scores: Cole Palmer helps to vary the sport in Euro 2024 semi-final

06:00 , Mike Jones

England reached the ultimate of Euro 2024 with a late, late victory over Netherlands on Wednesday, establishing a conflict with Spain.

After falling behind to an early Xavi Simons aim – an exquisite strike after Declan Rice was dispossessed – England restored parity with a penalty.

It was a controversial name, however Harry Kane received the spot-kick, earlier than changing with an correct end.

A nervy, back-and-forth possession recreation ensued, earlier than England substitutes Cole Palmer and Ollie Watkins mixed for the winner within the 91st minute, with the latter scoring from a good angle.

However how did every participant carry out? Listed below are The Unbiased’s participant scores:

Virgil van Dijk slams England v Netherlands referee after ‘goals shattered’

05:00 , Mike Jones

Virgil van Dijk has hit out at referee Felix Zwayer after Netherlands suffered a heartbreaking loss to England within the Euro 2024 semi-finals.

A controversial penalty awarded to the Three Lions within the first half was labelled as a “disgraceful” determination by Gary Neville at half-time.

And Van Dijk was left upset at full-time after Ollie Watkins’ last-minute winner when Zwayer was nowhere to be discovered following the ultimate whistle.

Gary Neville slams ‘disgraceful’ England penalty that left ITV pundits divided

04:00 , Mike Jones

Gary Neville branded Harry Kane’s penalty towards the Netherlands a “shame” as England had been handed a lifeline of their Euro 2024 semi-final.

England will play Spain within the Euro 2024 closing on Sunday after Ollie Watkins struck a surprising 91st-minute winner towards the Dutch to safe a 2-1 win.

Gareth Southgate’s aspect had trailed to Xavi Simons’ beautiful strike inside seven minutes in Dortmund earlier than England had been awarded a penalty that divided the pundits at half-time.

Ollie Watkins reveals prediction with Cole Palmer after firing England into Euro 2024 closing

03:00 , Mike Jones

Ollie Watkins revealed he made a prediction to Cole Palmer that they might fireplace England into the Euro 2024 closing because the substitutes mixed to create a surprising 91st minute winner towards the Netherlands.

Watkins and Palmer had been despatched on by supervisor Gareth Southgate in a daring double-change, changing Harry Kane and Phil Foden with further time looming towards the Dutch in Dortmund.

And Southgate’s gamble paid off as Palmer arrange Watkins, with the Aston Villa striker sending England by with a surprising contact and end into the nook.

Ronald Koeman reacts after ‘troublesome to simply accept’ last-minute Ollie Watkins semi-final winner

02:00 , Mike Jones

Netherlands boss Ronald Koeman felt England had been wrongly awarded a penalty of their Euro 2024 semi-final defeat – however says the Three Lions are able to happening to beat Spain within the closing on Sunday.

An early strike from Xavi Simons put the Oranje within the driving seat however a effective response from Gareth Southgate’s crew noticed Harry Kane win and rating a penalty in a dominant remainder of the primary half.

After the Dutch gave the impression to be within the ascendency as soon as extra after the break, England’s subs proved the distinction as Ollie Watkins struck within the closing moments to ship them by to the showpiece recreation in Berlin.

Gareth Southgate gives Kieran Trippier harm replace after England attain Euro 2024 closing

01:00 , Mike Jones

Gareth Southgate has revealed Kieran Trippier was substituted in England’s Euro 2024 semi-final win over the Netherlands as a precaution as he manages a groin harm.

The Newcastle defender was changed on the break in Dortmund with Luke Shaw approaching.

And after Ollie Watkins’ aim despatched the Three Lions into the ultimate on Sunday towards Spain, Southgate has supplied an replace on Trippier’s situation.

England defender Luke Shaw, talking to Uefa:

Thursday 11 July 2024 00:54 , Mike Jones

“It’s exhausting to place it into phrases to be trustworthy. So, so completely satisfied for Ollie. I mentioned the opposite day the individuals who haven’t performed many minutes, you by no means know when your probability will come and it’s a must to be prepared. He had a possibility to return on tonight and took it.

“I’m very completely satisfied and privileged to be again on the market on the pitch and getting to a different Euros closing.

“All that issues now could be the another recreation and we’ve to do the whole lot to deliver that trophy house.”

Netherlands captain Virgil van Dijk, talking to BBC Sport:

Thursday 11 July 2024 00:48 , Mike Jones

“I feel the penalty second is a giant second, England had some confidence out of it. Second half we might have scored to make it 2-1. To concede in further time is hard. I feel so many selections didn’t go our approach however I don’t wish to converse in regards to the referee right now.

“Supporters typically are crucial, they should again us and be with us regardless. We’ve seen them in excessive numbers and hopefully they proceed to take action.

“I don’t suppose I ought to touch upon that [penalty decision]. I’m very upset that we didn’t obtain our goals tonight. I would like a very good break as a result of this season has been very powerful for a lot of totally different causes and that’s life typically but it surely’s powerful.”

‘Another, let’s do it’

Thursday 11 July 2024 00:42 , Mike Jones

The Killers pause gig to point out England Euros win… earlier than belting out ‘Mr Brightside’

Thursday 11 July 2024 00:36 , Mike Jones

The Killers paused their London gig to display the ultimate seconds of England’s dramatic Euro 2024 semi-final – earlier than launching straight into “Mr. Brightside” on the ultimate whistle.

Tremendous sub Ollie Watkins scored within the ninetieth minute to safe a 2-1 win towards the Netherlands and ship Gareth Southgate’s crew into Sunday’s closing towards Spain.

The ultimate whistle was met with scenes of jubilation throughout the nation – together with on the O2 in London as The Killers carried out.

Footage shared by Nikki Wicks on social media exhibits the second the win was confirmed, with the band launching straight into their iconic hit.

Jude Bellingham believes England’s character constructed by early Euro 2024 criticism

Thursday 11 July 2024 00:30 , Mike Jones

Jude Bellingham sealed an excellent return to Dortmund and insisted that England’s means to surge by to the Euro 2024 closing had been solid by their setbacks within the early levels of the match.

The 21-year-old spent three years with Borussia Dortmund within the Bundesliga earlier than shifting on to affix Actual Madrid in a giant cash deal final 12 months.

And the midfielder believes the criticism they confronted within the group section then within the wake of a lucky escape towards Slovakia within the final 16 has left them better-equipped to manage on the business-end of the match.

Kobbie Mainoo talking to BBC Radio 5 Dwell:

Thursday 11 July 2024 00:24 , Mike Jones

“It’s in indescribable feeling, we’re all buzzing! It has been such a journey and we’ve constructed on outdated performances, the one approach is up – time to place us in historical past.

“Within the first half it was clicking with the entire crew. We felt like we had the sport underneath management in the midst of the park.

“The second half we needed to grind it out, it was powerful. The entire squad was a assist, the impression from Ollie [Watkins] – what a end! The time was coming for him, I might really feel it.

“It has occurred fast and now we’re in a European Championship closing – buzzing. They [Spain] are a very good squad, however shall be prepared for that.”

Ian Wright hails Ollie Watkins’ late winner as ‘unbelievable second’ for England

Thursday 11 July 2024 00:18 , Mike Jones

Former England striker Ian Wright hailed match-winner Ollie Watkins after the substitute’s dramatic late aim secured a spot within the Euro 2024 closing.

Aston Villa ahead Watkins, launched within the closing levels, struck within the final minute as England snatched a last-gasp 2-1 victory over the Netherlands of their semi-final in Dortmund.

Gareth Southgate’s aspect will now play Spain in Sunday’s closing in Berlin bidding to go one higher than their runners-up end three years in the past.

England defeat the Netherlands and arrange Euro 2024 closing with Spain

Thursday 11 July 2024 00:12 , Mike Jones

(The FA through Getty Photos)

(The FA through Getty Photos)

(The FA through Getty Photos)

(The FA through Getty Photos)

Gareth Southgate on celebrating with the followers after criticism earlier within the match:

Thursday 11 July 2024 00:06 , Mike Jones

“All of us wish to be cherished, proper? When you find yourself doing one thing on your nation and you’re a proud Englishman and if you don’t really feel that again and get all of the criticism it’s exhausting.

“To have the ability to have a good time a second closing could be very particular. The travelling followers have been wonderful. To have the ability to give them nights like this, and I feel we’ve given them a couple of during the last six years, it means lots.

“If I hadn’t been on the grass I’d have been celebrating and watching like they had been. We’re kindred spirits in some ways however I’m the one who has to choose the crew.

“To offer them an evening like tonight could be very particular.”

Southgate on England’s supporters:

Thursday 11 July 2024 00:00 , Mike Jones

“I hope they’re having fun with a couple of beers! We now have had some unbelievable nights the final seven or eight years. These video games have been dramatic as a result of the targets have come so late.

“The one cause I took the job on was to try to deliver success to the nation and enhance English soccer. I’m immensely proud to take this crew to a closing abroad.

“It will likely be an enormous process however we’re nonetheless right here and combating.”

Southgate on what it exhibits about his aspect to return from behind once more:

Wednesday 10 July 2024 23:57 , Mike Jones

“Character. I feel undoubtedly tonight we didn’t should be behind. It was a second. We began the sport rather well. It was a really sophisticated recreation as a result of they stored altering the best way they had been build up, we modified the best way we had been defending. In the long run gamers made so many good choices on the sector.

“I used to be actually happy with the standard of our play. I’d think about it was a very long time since England had 60% possession towards a crew just like the Netherlands. It’s the fashionable approach and exhibits the resilience of the group. Ollie Watkins has skilled daily and been able to play, as the entire group has been.

“There’s a variety of new gamers within the group, half haven’t been to a match however they’ve bonded so effectively, obtained one another’s again and tonight was a very good instance of that.”

FT England 2-1 Netherlands

Wednesday 10 July 2024 23:54 , Mike Jones

Ollie Watkins is simply the second participant to attain a significant match (World Cup/Euros) aim for England whereas enjoying his membership soccer for Aston Villa, after David Platt on the 1990 World Cup.

Prime Minister congratulates England

Wednesday 10 July 2024 23:51 , Mike Jones

Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who’s within the US at a NATO summit, has congratulated England on reaching the Euro 2024 closing.

What a recreation @England and what a winner. Berlin right here we come! — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) July 10, 2024

Gareth Southgate responds to critics of his England substitutions after win towards Netherlands

Wednesday 10 July 2024 23:48 , Mike Jones

Gareth Southgate has assured England followers that his gamers have purchased into his ideology relating to substitutes, after the Three Lions reached the ultimate of Euro 2024.

England have did not impress in most of their video games in Germany, and Southgate has additionally been criticised for his alternative and timing of substitutes. Nevertheless, England reached a brand new degree to beat Netherlands 2-1 within the semi-finals on Wednesday, with Southgate’s adjustments proving pivotal.

Virgil van Dijk slams England v Netherlands referee after ‘goals shattered’

Wednesday 10 July 2024 23:45 , Mike Jones

Virgil van Dijk has hit out at referee Felix Zwayer after Netherlands suffered a heartbreaking loss to England within the Euro 2024 semi-finals.

A controversial penalty awarded to the Three Lions within the first half was labelled as a “disgraceful” determination by Gary Neville at half-time.

And Van Dijk was left upset at full-time after Ollie Watkins’ last-minute winner when Zwayer was nowhere to be discovered following the ultimate whistle.

England boss Gareth Southgate, talking to ITV Sport:

Wednesday 10 July 2024 23:42 , Mike Jones

“It needs to be the very best. It’s one other landmark however we performed effectively all through the sport. It was sophisticated. They stored altering so we needed to change. It was so particular on the finish.

“Generally it may well work that approach [substitutions paying off]. Crucial factor is all the squad can come into the sport. Their attitudes have been exemplary and I’m so completely satisfied for Ollie.

“Harry obtained that knock within the first half. Ollie can press effectively and runs in behind. We had a aim cleared off the road and we hit the woodwork. I feel we deserved to win tonight.

“That’s in addition to he’s performed in an England shirt and he had an enormous affect on the sport. If you happen to have a look at the numbers [of fans] it was like we had been enjoying away but it surely wasn’t like that with the noise.”

ITV commentator Sam Matterface loses voice as England attain Euro 2024 closing

Wednesday 10 July 2024 23:39 , Mike Jones

ITV commentator Sam Matterface misplaced his voice as he detailed the second England reached the Euro 2024 closing.

Tremendous sub Ollie Watkins netted within the ninetieth minute to safe a dramatic 2-1 win over the Netherlands on Wednesday night time (10 July) and ship Gareth Southgate’s crew to Sunday’s showpiece occasion towards Spain.

Because the referee blew the ultimate whistle moments later, Matterface’s voice cracked as he steered the Three Lions are actually simply “one step from immortality”.

ITV pundits Gary Neville and Ian Wright additionally went loopy as they watched the successful aim from their studio in Berlin.

Wednesday 10 July 2024 23:36 , Mike Jones

ITV pundits Gary Neville and Ian Wright shared a hug as they celebrated the last-minute winner that despatched England into the Euro 2024 closing.

Tremendous sub Ollie Watkins netted within the ninetieth minute to safe a 2-1 win over the Netherlands.

The aim sparked scenes of jubilation inside Westfalenstadion, with different subs seen spilling onto the pitch to have a good time.

ITV pundits additionally went loopy as they watched the aim from their studio in Berlin.

“Pundit limbs,” the ITV Soccer social media account wrote, sharing an amusing video of Neville and Wright celebrating whereas Roy Keane watched on.

England followers erupt as last-minute winner sends Three Lions to Euro 2024 closing

Wednesday 10 July 2024 23:33 , Mike Jones

England followers erupted as Ollie Watkins scored a last-minute winner to ship the Three Lions to the Euro 2024 closing.

Gareth Southgate’s tremendous sub netted within the ninetieth minute to safe a 2-1 win over the Netherlands. The aim sparked scenes of jubilation inside Westfalenstadion, with different subs seen spilling onto the pitch to have a good time.

Again house followers watching the sport in a Boxpark venue in London went completely loopy as Watkins scored the winner. As has turn out to be custom, beers went flying into the air as supporters jumped and danced round, some even taking their tops off.

Gareth Southgate gives Kieran Trippier harm replace after England attain Euro 2024 closing

Wednesday 10 July 2024 23:32 , Mike Jones

Gareth Southgate has revealed Kieran Trippier was substituted in England’s Euro 2024 semi-final win over the Netherlands as a precaution as he manages a groin harm.

The Newcastle defender was changed on the break in Dortmund with Luke Shaw approaching.

And after Ollie Watkins’ aim despatched the Three Lions into the ultimate on Sunday towards Spain, Southgate has supplied an replace on Trippier’s situation.

Ronald Koeman reacts after ‘troublesome to simply accept’ last-minute Ollie Watkins semi-final winner

Wednesday 10 July 2024 23:31 , Mike Jones

Netherlands boss Ronald Koeman felt England had been wrongly awarded a penalty of their Euro 2024 semi-final defeat – however says the Three Lions are able to happening to beat Spain within the closing on Sunday.

An early strike from Xavi Simons put the Oranje within the driving seat however a effective response from Gareth Southgate’s crew noticed Harry Kane win and rating a penalty in a dominant remainder of the primary half.

After the Dutch gave the impression to be within the ascendency as soon as extra after the break, England’s subs proved the distinction as Ollie Watkins struck within the closing moments to ship them by to the showpiece recreation in Berlin.

Lamine Yamal is a whole expertise and able to make Lionel Messi’s shirt his personal

Wednesday 10 July 2024 23:30 , Mike Jones

If Lamine Yamal already stands out for his velocity, take into account the evolution of his profession. It was as just lately as Could 2022 when phrase began to get across the wider recreation that Barcelona had one other one.

When one of many scouts that found Andres Iniesta was requested by senior soccer figures about whispers that the membership had “one very particular participant”, the response was instantaneous. “Lamine Yamal.” There often tends to be a comparatively lengthy build-up from that, as hype builds for a couple of seasons. Not right here.

A 12 months after that, when simply 15, he was scoring a spectacular curling long-range aim towards France within the under-17 European Championships semi-final. A 12 months after that, which was Tuesday night time, he was scoring an virtually an identical aim within the precise European Championships semi-final towards a France crew stuffed with stars.

Netherlands boss Ronald Koeman, talking to ITV Sport:

Wednesday 10 July 2024 23:27 , Mike Jones

“First half sure, second half not. It was extra 50/50. They created issues in our midfield within the first half. We didn’t management how they play between the road with Foden and Bellingham.

“Our feeling was perhaps within the final 20 minutes, we’re extra contemporary. They scored an excellent aim within the closing minute and that’s soccer. Possibly we deserved an extra-time but it surely’s like that and we may be proud about our nationwide crew. We had an excellent match.”

Gareth Southgate on his substitutions:

Wednesday 10 July 2024 23:24 , Mike Jones

“We had been proud of how Phil [Foden] and Harry [Kane] had been enjoying. We now have obtained a very good bench, we had freshness and we all know that Ollie could make these runs down the aspect.

“That is what we got here right here to do and we’ve been constructing for 2 years. We now have obtained to get pleasure from tonight, however equally it’s such a fast flip round and we’ve a day lower than the crew who’ve been the very best the match.”

England supervisor Gareth Southgate, talking to BBC Radio 5 Dwell:

Wednesday 10 July 2024 23:21 , Mike Jones

“Very particular night time and hopefully very particular for everybody at house. I assumed our efficiency was actually good.

“You knew with the Netherlands they’ve extra high quality to allow them to punish you want they did, however there’s extra alternative to play. Our midfield gamers, Foden particularly, had been key discovering house they usually needed to preserve altering what they had been doing.

“Bukayo, did an immense job. He began as a wing-back and he defended as a winger at instances – it was a type of nights that everybody needed to be versatile.”

When is the Euro 2024 closing and who do England play?

Wednesday 10 July 2024 23:18 , Mike Jones

England are by to a second consecutive European Championship closing after beating the Netherlands in Dortmund.

Gareth Southgate’s aspect suffered a heartbreaking defeat to Italy within the closing of Euro 2020 three years in the past, shedding on penalties at Wembley.

However the Three Lions can have the prospect to win their first main males’s worldwide match in 57 years within the Euro 2024 closing.

Regardless of poor performances within the group levels, England have overwhelmed Slovakia, Switzerland and Netherlands within the knockouts.

England ahead Jude Bellingham, talking to BBC Radio 5 Dwell:

Wednesday 10 July 2024 23:15 , Mike Jones

“We instructed you final time we reside to struggle one other day. One other late aim, however it will be good to attain first and have that peace of thoughts.

“After they scored the primary aim I didn’t suppose we had been enjoying badly, it was a very good end to be truthful.

“I’m actually happy with the boys. The response, perspective and mentality. High quality is one factor, however these traits you can’t be taught in coaching – you get it from expertise and one another.

“Now it’s another recreation. We’re drained, it has been an extended season, however that is one final push for our nation and for historical past.”

King congratulates England on reaching Euro 2024 closing

Wednesday 10 July 2024 23:12 , Mike Jones

The King has congratulated the England males’s soccer crew on reaching the ultimate of Euro 2024 – however has urged them to keep away from extra last-minute drama.

In a message to Gareth Southgate’s aspect following the Three Lions’ 2-1 win towards the Netherlands, Charles despatched the gamers the royal household’s “best possible needs” and “warmest congratulations”.

However the King quipped in regards to the current drama endured by England followers, together with a last-gasp equaliser within the second spherical towards Slovakia and a penalty triumph towards Switzerland within the quarter-final, asking them to be careful for the nation’s blood stress within the closing conflict with Spain.

Virgil van Dijk reacting to Netherlands’ Euro 2024 exit:

Wednesday 10 July 2024 23:09 , Mike Jones

“Clearly all through the entire match we have seen so many sides to our crew. Good sides within the attacking and defensive kind, but additionally a nasty aspect towards Austria, right now was a very good recreation, for a lot of causes, with and with out the ball, an intense recreation.

“They created good moments, so did we. To concede within the final minute, it is troublesome to simply accept. Particularly when it is a knockout semi-final and it shattered our goals.

“I do not know what to say, I do not know if I ought to say one thing about this, I mentioned it to our Dutch media, it says all of it that the referee went in fairly shortly after the sport, had no time to shake his hand. The sport is completed and we misplaced, it is exhausting to take.

“Sure moments, it is apparent it ought to have gone our approach. It did not. Regardless of the end result, it is powerful, it is troublesome to take. We had a giant dream, we thought we might obtain that right here.

“I do not know, they preserve altering sure issues that might have a huge impact. Allow them to come to you and clarify sure moments, like we’ve to do, that is perhaps one thing. I should not talk about others, we’ve to take a look at ourselves.”

Ollie Watkins talking within the put up match press convention:

Wednesday 10 July 2024 23:06 , Mike Jones

“I didn’t dream about that to be trustworthy. I can’t lie and say I did, scoring for England is wonderful however I didn’t suppose I’d do it in a match like that.

“After I was on the bench I mentioned to Dean Henderson I could make a distinction right now and have to get on. I took my probability, scored it and now are within the closing. One final recreation.

“Spain are an excellent footballing crew. So many good gamers, a variety of squad depth like ourselves, expertise.

“It’s crucial recreation of our lives. We are going to attempt to get pleasure from tonight after which concentrate on Spain.”

Ollie Watkins talking within the put up match press convention:

Wednesday 10 July 2024 23:03 , Mike Jones

“Misplaced for phrases actually. Once you rating there are feelings that come by your physique however that is only a totally different feeling. It was in gradual movement once I ran to have a good time with the boys.

“I didn’t wish to get off the pitch on the finish, I wished to soak all of it in because it doesn’t occur typically.

“The ball got here into me, maintain up isn’t the strongest aspect of my recreation however the aim was my bread and butter. I mentioned to Cole Palmer we had been each going to go on the pitch and he would set me up and it occurred.

“You don’t get that chance fairly often and I needed to be grasping and take the shot. I don’t suppose I’ve hit the ball so candy like that earlier than.”

Ollie Watkins talking within the put up match press convention:

Wednesday 10 July 2024 23:00 , Mike Jones

“I by no means thought I’d be enjoying within the Euros for England. You’ll be able to dream however I’m a realist, I simply take by day and one step at a time. I used to be simply centered on getting again into the primary crew at Exeter.

“I’ve put a variety of work to get thus far, not simply this season. I’ll get pleasure from each second.

“Just lately I’ve clearly obtained a bit pissed off. I don’t prefer to be on the bench, I’ve had the very best season of my profession. A couple of mates messaged me and mentioned be affected person and the quantity of people that messaged me tonight saying I might rating once I come on was ridiculous.

“Hopefully they will do the identical for the ultimate or give me the lottery numbers.”

FT England 2-1 Netherlands

Wednesday 10 July 2024 22:57 , Mike Jones

Jude Bellingham spoke about England’s victory, Watkins’ aim and the run to the ultimate telling ITV:

“Ollie got here on and received it. We’re actually grateful as a result of I don’t know if I had one other half an hour in me. I’m so completely satisfied for him. He got here on and took his alternative. I couldn’t be prouder. The entire crew are buzzing for him. He’s the hero and he saved us.

“In these video games, we come collectively like no different crew. We’ve delivered once more. These moments are nice. They convey us collectively as a crew and a household. It’s about bringing that into the ultimate.

“Spain have appeared wonderful. They’ve been actually good but it surely’s a one-off recreation and something can occur. I’m certain we’ll sit down, have a look at them and do the correct evaluation. It’ll be attention-grabbing to go toe-to-toe with them.”

FT England 2-1 Netherlands

Wednesday 10 July 2024 22:54 , Mike Jones

England have knocked out Netherlands, ranked seventh within the Fifa rankings – the best ranked nation they’ve eradicated from a World Cup/Euro knockout tie since Spain within the Euro 1996 quarter-final (sixth).

England subs spill onto pitch as Ollie Watkins scores last-minute winner in Euro 2024 semi-final

Wednesday 10 July 2024 22:51 , Mike Jones

Ollie Watkins scored a surprising last-minute winner to ship England to the Euro 2024 closing, sparking scenes of jubilation on the touchline.

England substitutes had been seen spilling onto the pitch moments after tremendous sub Watkins fired the ball into the again of the Netherlands web within the ninetieth minute to safe a 2-1 win.

Gareth Southgate’s aspect went behind early within the recreation, when Xavi Simons beat Jordan Pickford from exterior the field after simply seven minutes.

Harry Kane equalised from the penalty spot shortly after and with the match heading to extra-time, Watkins popped up within the closing moments to win it.

FT England 2-1 Netherlands

Wednesday 10 July 2024 22:48 , Mike Jones

(The FA through Getty Photos)

(AFP through Getty Photos)

(The FA through Getty Photos)

(Getty Photos)

The night time Phil Foden lastly joined the Euro 2024 celebration and gave England a gameplan for the ultimate

Wednesday 10 July 2024 22:45 , Mike Jones

It was the efficiency England had been ready for, however for Phil Foden, it was maybe the opponent he had wanted.

For 45 minutes, one of many Premier League’s most interesting and the nationwide squad’s most succesful appeared each inch the star he has turn out to be: a participant as adept at discovering house as exploiting it, as constant in his decision-making as in his execution.

After 5 arguably false begins, sporadically exhibiting his gifted contact however too typically plagued by horizontal unimagination, Foden turned playmaker, aim risk and counter-attacking fulcrum unexpectedly towards Netherlands.

Ollie Watkins reveals prediction with Cole Palmer after firing England into Euro 2024 closing

Wednesday 10 July 2024 22:42 , Mike Jones

Ollie Watkins revealed he made a prediction to Cole Palmer that they might fireplace England into the Euro 2024 closing because the substitutes mixed to create a surprising 91st minute winner towards the Netherlands.

Watkins and Palmer had been despatched on by supervisor Gareth Southgate in a daring double-change, changing Harry Kane and Phil Foden with further time looming towards the Dutch in Dortmund.

And Southgate’s gamble paid off as Palmer arrange Watkins, with the Aston Villa striker sending England by with a surprising contact and end into the nook.

