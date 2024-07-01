England 2-1 Slovakia (Jun 30, 2024) Game Analysis

Jude Bellingham rescued England from crashing out of Euro 2024 towards Slovakia on Sunday with a shocking Ninety fifth-minute equaliser earlier than Harry Kane’s early extra-time winner despatched the sub-par pre-tournament favourites into the quarterfinals with a 2-1 victory.

Slovakia began far sharper than England and gave their opponents a number of warnings earlier than Ivan Schranz positioned a deft end previous goalkeeper Jordan Pickford within the twenty fifth minute.

England, who will subsequent face Switzerland, had come again to win their final three Euro video games by which they conceded first, together with the final version’s semifinal, and thought they had been degree shortly after the break however Phil Foden was clearly offside earlier than tapping dwelling.

Kane uncharacteristically headed a Foden free kick huge and Declan Rice hit the submit as Slovakia had been pinned deep in their very own half late on, although England appeared to lack perception as their followers grew ever extra annoyed.

However Bellingham, a day after his twenty first birthday, equalised with an unbelievable bicycle kick on the demise to take the sport to further time with England’s first shot on track.

And England took lower than a minute after the restart to take the lead when Kane headed previous the despairing Martin Dúbravka from shut vary to finish a outstanding turnaround.

Slovakia had pale as the sport drew on and went closest to an equaliser of their very own simply earlier than the break in further time, when Peter Pekarík kneed a harmful cross over the bar.

England repelled a late wave of balls into the field to safe a lucky victory and arrange a quarterfinal conflict with Switzerland in Duesseldorf on July 6.

They’ll, nevertheless, have to be a much better towards the Swiss, who outplayed defending champions Italy within the last-16 and had been unlucky to concede a late equaliser towards Germany within the group stage.