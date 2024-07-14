Eminem Calls Out Diddy on Death of Slim Shady Album

Eminem has by no means been one to carry his tongue, and he actually didn’t on his newest album, The Loss of life of Slim Shady, the place he put the highlight on disgraced mogul and rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs for 3 songs.

In his twelfth studio album, Em known as out the Unhealthy Boy Information founder over his spate of sexual assault allegations. The Marshall Mathers LP rapper additionally talked about the video footage of Diddy assaulting his then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura.

On the music “Antichrist,” the Detroit rapper referenced the horrifying video in his lyrics. “Subsequent fool ask me is gettin’ his ass beat worse than Diddy did,” he rapped. “However on the actual, although / She prolly ran out the room together with his f–kin’ dildo.”

Eminem continued, “He tried to subject purpose punt her, she stated to relax / Now put it again in my ass and get the metal toe.”

Whereas the album largely targeted on grappling with the legacy of his foul-mouthed and violent alter-ego Slim Shady, Eminem’s lyrics have been removed from squeaky clear when Combs got here up. Within the music “Gasoline,” Eminem implied that Diddy was a rapist and accused him of placing successful out on Tupac Shakur.

Diddy and his Unhealthy Boy Information roster famously feuded with Tupac and the West Coast-based Loss of life Row Information. The disagreement between Shakur and The Infamous B.I.G. resulted in each rappers’ deaths. Eminem started his profession because the protege of Dr. Dre, who was a fixture of Loss of life Row on the time of Tupac’s demise.

“R.I.P., relaxation in peace, Biggie / And Pac, each of y’all needs to be dwelling,” Eminem rapped. “However I ain’t tryna beef with him / ‘Trigger he may put successful on me like Keefe D did / And that’s the one method you’re gonna be killing me.”

In his music “Unhealthy One,” Eminem addressed extra allegations from Ventura saying Diddy threatened to explode Child Cudi’s automobile after he discovered Cudi and Ventura have been an merchandise. (The “Day ‘n’ Nite” rapper’s automobile did explode in his driveway in 2012.) “The f—king bomb with the Puffy on / I’m blowing up for Child Cudi’s automobile,” Eminem rapped.

Combs launched an apology after the video of his assault on Ventura was shared broadly, although he failed to say her by identify in his assertion. Diddy’s attorneys declined to touch upon the sexual assault lawsuits when a number of girls got here ahead in a Rolling Stone exposé revealed earlier this yr.

“Mr. Combs can’t touch upon settled litigation, is not going to touch upon pending litigation, and can’t tackle each allegation picked up by the press from any supply, regardless of how unreliable,” lawyer Jonathan Davis advised Rolling Stone in Might. “We’re conscious that the correct authorities are conducting an intensive investigation and subsequently trust any vital points will likely be addressed within the correct discussion board, the place the principles distinguish information from fiction.”

Diddy, for his half, has denied all allegations.

“ENOUGH IS ENOUGH,” the rapper advised Us in December 2023. “For the final couple of weeks, I’ve sat silently and watched folks attempt to assassinate my character, destroy my popularity and my legacy. Sickening allegations have been made towards me by people on the lookout for a fast payday.”

Us Weekly has reached out to Diddy’s representatives for remark.

In case you or somebody you recognize has been sexually assaulted, contact the Nationwide Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).