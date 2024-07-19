Emily Osment Wants Brother Haley Joel Osment to ‘Write and Direct’

Emily Osment is her brother Haley Joel Osment’s largest fan — however will followers see them on display screen collectively quickly?

“He wants to jot down and direct,” Emily, 32, completely informed Us Weekly and different reporters on the 2024 CBS Summer time TCA presentation this month.

She joked, “And he’ll rent me! Put that in your paper too. And it’ll be nice.”

Emily famous that though the siblings don’t have any joint initiatives on the books, that they had a “nice” time engaged on The Kominsky Methodology just a few years in the past. “Haley and I’ve achieved a number of voiceover stuff collectively as properly,” she added, referring to their time on Household Man.

“I labored all by way of COVID, which was terrifying,” the actress recalled to Us of capturing the majority of The Kominsky Methodology. “It was scary to be ready the place you don’t actually know should you’re protected or not. And you don’t have any alternative however to select up your masks and work and to have Haley there with me for that. Realizing the place he’d been — you recognize, he’s my brother — it was comforting to have him there.”

Emily performed Theresa on the Netflix collection from 2018 to 2021, whereas her older brother, 36, portrayed Robby from 2019 to 2021.

“Emily was on the collection for for much longer than I used to be,” Haley admitted to E! Information in February 2022 whereas attending the Display screen Actors Guild Awards with Emily and the remainder of their household.

Emily jokingly informed him to “say it a bit of louder” so different individuals might hear, however Haley stayed on track. “I used to be a late addition to the present,” he added. “I used to be comfortable to be welcomed into the solid, and it’s a terrific group of individuals to work with.”

The sibling duo have each been within the leisure trade since they have been youngsters. Haley obtained his first gig in 1994 starring within the TV film Lies of the Coronary heart: The Story of Laurie Kellogg and taking part in Forrest Jr. in Forrest Gump.

Haley was nominated for an Oscar in 2000 after taking part in Cole Sear in The Sixth Sense. He’s set to star in Blink Twice, which hits theaters subsequent month, and the second season of Netflix’s Wednesday.

Associated: Celeb Household Members Who Labored Collectively

Many well-known households have a number of actors in them — and a few of these relations have gone on to share the display screen collectively. Siblings Maggie and Jake Gyllenhaal have been reluctant to costar in Donnie Darko earlier than the 2001 movie hit theaters. “Instantly, she was like, ‘Richard, you’re solely providing this to me as a result of I’m Jake’s large […]

Emily, in the meantime, made her performing debut in 1999 with a task in The Secret Lifetime of Women and a component within the TV film Sarah, Plain & Tall: Winter’s Finish. She gained fame for her function as Lilly Truscott on Hannah Montana and was most lately on Younger Sheldon.

As Emily and followers await Haley to craft the right function for her to play, the actress is conserving herself busy with the Younger Sheldon spinoff, Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage.

“We’re going to be on the Large Bang stage, which is absolutely particular for us,” Emily completely informed Us on the CBS Fall Schedule Celebration on the Paramount Studios in Los Angeles in Could. “Numerous good vibes on that set.”

Associated: ‘Younger Sheldon’ Solid: Then and Now

The Large Bang Principle spinoff Younger Sheldon rapidly grew to become a success collection when it started airing on CBS in September 2017. Younger Sheldon follows a younger and gifted Sheldon Cooper, performed by Iain Armitage, as he grows up along with his household in East Texas within the late Nineteen Eighties. Jim Parsons, who originated the character of […]

Her onscreen husband, Montana Jordan, who performs Georgie, informed Us that he was comfortable to have Emily as a scene associate because the sitcom spinoff is a multicam collection. Emily has labored in that format for Hannah Montana, Younger & Hungry and Fairly Good.

Thank You! You’ve efficiently subscribed.

“Emily’s achieved it fairly a bit, however she’s been serving to me out,” Jordan, 21, defined. Emily, for her half, informed Jordan, “As quickly as that reside viewers begins screaming for you, I’m gonna watch every thing about you modify. It’s gonna be nice.”

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage premieres on CBS Thursday, October 17. It would even be out there for streaming on Paramount+.

With reporting by Mariel Turner