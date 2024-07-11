Elliot Page Plays Trans Man in Reunion Movie

Elliot Web page is heading again dwelling amid tense household dynamics within the trailer for the drama characteristic Near You.

Greenwich Leisure releases writer-director Dominic Savage’s film in theaters Aug. 16 following its premiere on the 2023 Toronto Worldwide Movie Pageant. Web page stars as Sam, a trans man who returns dwelling for a household reunion and reconnects with an outdated buddy.

“I’m going dwelling for my dad’s birthday,” Web page says within the trailer. “I haven’t gone again in near 4 years.” Later, Web page laments, “I do know I’m nothing however a disappointment to them.”

At one level within the footage, Sam’s mother (performed by Wendy Crewson) admits, “I simply nonetheless consider you as my little woman.”

Savage wrote and directed the movie, with Web page credited for his work on the story. Savage, Web page, Daniel Bekerman, Krishnendu Majumdar, Richard Yee and Chris Yurkovich function producers.

Near You marks Web page’s first big-screen appearing position since 2017. The Oscar-nominated performer, who got here out as trans in 2020, is understood for work in such options as Juno, Whip It, Inception and X-Males: Days of Future Previous. Web page’s tv credit embody the Netflix sequence The Umbrella Academy and a voice position in Paramount+’s Ark: The Animated Collection.

In her Near You overview for The Hollywood Reporter, critic Lovia Gyarkye praised Web page’s “persuasive” efficiency as a spotlight of the film. She additionally wrote, “The movie yearns to seize the phases of this emotional exhumation, however a clunky screenplay makes for a much less affecting watch.”