Elliot Page on Anti-LGBTQ Legislation, Being Angry and Frightened

Elliot Web page is opening up about how he feels in regards to the anti-trans and anti-LGBTQ laws that’s popped up throughout the nation over the previous couple of years.

The Umbrella Academy star stopped by The View on Friday, the place he mentioned the Netflix present’s upcoming fourth and last season, his memoir Pageboy and combating anti-LGBTQ laws. Co-host Ana Navarro requested him about how he feels in regards to the laws and his recommendation for anyone who desires to be an ally to the group.

Web page admitted that he was “extremely unhappy about it and indignant and frightened,” because it continues to develop, particularly following the Republican Nationwide Conference, the place a number of political figures shared their anti-LGBTQ rhetoric ideas on a nationwide platform.

“I consider, for instance, the trans group, and the way the overwhelming majority of individuals don’t know or suppose they don’t know a trans individual. The quantity of misinformation and true, flat-out lies about our lives, who we’re, our healthcare, spreads,” Web page mentioned on the daytime speak present.

He continued, “I actually wish to encourage individuals to coach yourselves, to take heed to trans individuals, to take heed to trans youth, to take heed to the dad and mom of trans youth, lots of whom have been in denial a couple of sure state of affairs, and if they’ve the means, having to flee sure states, are terrified that their kids are going to be taken away from them once they’ve been doing every little thing they will to guarantee that their baby can really feel beloved and thrive of their lives.”

The Oscar-nominated actor concluded by suggesting a number of items of labor individuals might take pleasure in to coach themselves additional, together with documentaries Disclosure, Altering the Recreation and Framing Agnes, in addition to books Transgender Historical past, The Threat It Takes to Bloom and Not one of the Above.

Earlier than chopping to business, Navarro reminded audiences, “When you’re an ally, don’t vote for individuals who can damage your mates.”