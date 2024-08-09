Efficient evolution of Markus Burton continues for Notre Dame basketball

Efficient evolution of Markus Burton continues for Notre Dame basketball

by

SOUTH BEND — It reached some extent in spring when Notre Dame males’s basketball sophomore level guard Markus Burton wished nothing to do with one thing which means all the pieces. 

That’s what occurs after a season by which Burton led the Irish in scoring (17.5 ppg.), assists (4.3), steals (1.9), minutes (1133.44/33.7) and begins (33). That’s what occurs when he began his school profession with a bang (a cool 29 factors in your first recreation), and saved discovering methods recreation after recreation and month after month to wow everybody. 

Come March in Washington, when all the pieces ended for the Irish within the second spherical of the Atlantic Coast Convention event with a loss to Wake Forest, you could possibly see how lengthy the journey was for Burton. His shoulder sagged. He talked in drained tones. He carried himself like each step throughout the basketball courtroom may be his final earlier than he simply collapsed, curled up and slept. 

Leave a Comment