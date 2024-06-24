Edinburgh Film Festival To Screen Colman Domingo Film ‘Sing Sing’

The Edinburgh Worldwide Movie Competition (EIFF) will display the European premiere of Greg Kwedar’s jail drama Sing Sing, starring Oscar nominee Colman Domingo.

In Sing Sing, a gaggle inside an notorious most safety correctional facility finds objective by appearing collectively in a theater troupe. When a cautious outsider joins, the boys determine to stage their first authentic comedy entitled “Breakin’ The Mummy’s Code” from inception to opening night time.

Alongside Domingo (Rustin, Euphoria) stars newcomer Clarence Maclin, and Academy Award nominee Paul Raci.

We Are Parable will current screenings of the movie at EIFF with prolonged intros. Sing Sing will display at EIFF on Aug. 16 on the Cameo cinema and might be launched by Black Bear, which additionally produced the movie, within the U.Ok. and Eire on Aug. 30. The movie might be launched by A24 within the U.S. on July 12.

EIFF lately introduced that its early-evening opening night time movie might be Nora Fingscheidt’s (System Crasher) adaptation of Amy Liptrot’s best-selling memoir, The Outrun, starring Saoirse Ronan (Ladybird, Brooklyn).

EIFF director Paul Ridd has mentioned: “I’m lucky sufficient to have seen firsthand the unimaginable work Anthony (Andrews) and Teanne (Andrews, co-founders of We Are Parable) have been doing with We Are Parable these previous years throughout viewers engagement and distribution within the U.Ok.”