Ed Kelce and Donna Kelce’s Relationship: Everything We Know

Ed Kelce and Donna Kelce might now not be married — however they nonetheless have an ideal friendship.

The twosome met within the late ‘70s and welcomed son Jason Kelce in 1987 adopted by son Travis Kelce two years later. After 25 years of marriage, the previous couple referred to as it quits — and later admitted they stayed collectively for the sake of their sons.

“I knew my mother and pa’s state of affairs was completely different than different mother and father,” Travis mentioned within the household’s 2023 documentary, Kelce. “I’d go have sleepovers at different homes and the opposite mother and father are staying within the room, and my mother and father didn’t keep in the identical room. I began making these connections after I was in center college and I spotted that they had been most likely gonna break up. However they stayed collectively for me and Jason’s profit I consider.”

Though Ed and Donna divorced, they nonetheless attend each considered one of their sons’ NFL video games they will get to, even switching off if wanted. (Travis is a good finish for the Kansas Metropolis Chiefs whereas Jason is a middle for the Philadelphia Eagles.)

Maintain scrolling to seek out out extra about Ed and Donna’s relationship:

How They Met

On an episode of Jason and Travis’ podcast “New Heights,” Ed and Donna revealed that the duo met whereas Donna was on the best way to a different date. As Donna made her option to meet up with the date, she stopped by a bar the place Ed occurred to be. The duo immediately linked.

“I used to be imagined to go together with a man that evening. We had been imagined to go to a play, and I by no means made it. Your dad and I talked endlessly,” Donna defined. “It was meant to be. It’s simply the best way it was.”

Welcoming Their Sons

After tying the knot within the late ’70s, Donna and Ed welcomed sons Jason and Travis in 1987 and 1989, respectively. Each mother and father are very supportive of their sons’ soccer careers and attempt to present as much as as many video games as attainable.

“We attempt to be at one of many video games,” Ed advised the Los Angeles Instances in February 2023. “Divide and conquer.”

The Finish of Their 25-Yr Marriage

Donna and Ed referred to as it quits after 25 years of marriage following each of their sons’ faculty graduations.

“I don’t hate him. We’re pals to today. We get alongside nice,” Donna mentioned on an episode of “New Heights.” “We had been like a tag crew with you two. We received to do all kinds of enjoyable issues. When considered one of you needed to exit of city, the opposite individual would assist with the opposite youngster. It was good.”

Donna and Ed later revealed within the 2023 documentary, Kelce, that they selected to remain collectively for so long as they did due to their sons.

“If we had break up as we most likely each would have most well-liked, that may have been a nightmare with the logistics, getting youngsters the place they needed to be and offering all of the assist,” Ed defined within the movie, whereas Donna added that “making an attempt to maintain all of it collectively once you’re being a father or mother is hard.”

Their Grandkids

Donna and Ed are grandparents to Jason and his spouse Kylie Kelce’s three daughters: Wyatt, Elliotte and Bennett, born in 2019, 2021 and 2023, respectively.

The duo love spending time with their grandchildren — and Donna even revealed that she roots slightly tougher for the Eagles due to Jason giving her grandchildren.

“Jason would say I’m going to root for the child of the household, which is Travis. And I maintain telling him, ‘No, you’ve given me grandchildren.’ So, we’ll go away it at that. It’s at all times concerning the grands,” she joked on an episode of the At the moment present forward of the Chiefs versus Eagles Tremendous Bowl sport in February 2023.

They Assist Travis’ Romance With Taylor Swift

Travis made headlines for his romance with Taylor Swift after she attended the Chiefs sport in September 2023 and sat subsequent to Donna in his suite.

Throughout her look on the “Received It From My Momma” podcast in October 2023, Donna shared that she looks like she’s in an “alternate universe” whereas hanging out with Swift.

“It’s simply actually, actually unusual, but it surely’s enjoyable,” she added. “It’s an ideal journey.”

Ed, for his half, was noticed speaking to Swift for the primary time on the Chiefs versus Broncos sport in October 2023.

“I’ll inform you one thing very particular that I seen about Taylor the primary time I met her. We’re sitting within the suite, she will get up and within the entrance room, she will get as much as go get a drink or one thing and she or he begins selecting up empty bottles, cans, plates which are scattered round,” he advised Individuals later that month. “And I’m simply considering, I don’t assume she received the diva memo. And that to me mentioned an entire lot.”

When chatting with Leisure Tonight that very same month, Ed shared that he thinks Travis and Taylor are a “fantastic couple.”

“I feel they deserve an ideal friendship with one another, and if it ever goes to greater than that,” he shared. “They’re two fantastic individuals and they’re having fun with one another’s firm and supporting one another.”

Staying Collectively for the Youngsters

Throughout her Glamour cowl story in October 2024, Donna spoke candidly concerning the finish of her marriage to Ed.

“My husband and I knew that our marriage was not working, however we stayed collectively for the youngsters,” she recalled. “Ours was a really pleasant relationship. So, we may try this and guarantee that their life was [as] regular as attainable.”

Donna added: “However in that one respect, I did stand nonetheless for a number of years till I may transfer on alone.”

The mom of two mentioned she “labored actually, actually onerous” to “get forward” in her business banking profession.

“I used to be a significant breadwinner within the household,” Donna advised the journal, noting that it was “vital for youths to see {that a} lady can do no matter she desires.”