Easy Bratwurst Recipes

Writer

Reggie Bean

Revealed

April 13, 2010

Phrase rely

476

My first expertise with bratwurst got here on the tender age of 11. I had simply moved to Wisconsin from Illinois, the place kielbasa was the principle sausage in my life. Polish sausage reigned supreme, and I used to be a proud pole residing in a suburb of Chicago.

As we had been driving into our new hometown, I seen indicators for “brats” on the native supermarkets. I used to be dumbfounded, and just a little scared. Though a reasonably good child, I tended to be just a little bit mischievous now and again. Was this the rationale for shifting up north? I used to be getting ready for the more serious. Think about my reduction, once we went grocery buying that first day and I noticed that “brats” was quick for bratwurst.

My first bratwurst was grilled and on a bun. That’s all it took to supplant polish sausage as my new primary. Fortunately I’m half German, so there isn’t a Polish guilt. I now attempt to incorporate brats into meals that decision for different sausages. Listed below are a number of straightforward recipes you might get pleasure from:

Bratwurst Bake

What you want:

1 bundle Johnsonville brats (5-6 brats)/

28 oz jar spaghetti sauce/

14.5 oz can inexperienced beans, drained/

2 (4 oz) cans mushrooms, sliced and drained/

8 oz mozzarella cheese, shredded/

1/4 c Parmesan cheese, grated

What you do:

Reduce brats into bite-sized items. Cook dinner in skillet till juices run clear; drain on paper towels. Combine brats, mushrooms, beans and spaghetti sauce in a bowl. Grease a 9 x 9 inch pan with non-stick cooking spray. Pour combination into pan. Sprinkle on Parmesan cheese. Prime off casserole with Mozzarella cheese. Bake in a 350 diploma preheated oven for 35-45 minutes, uncovered. Cheese must be melted however not browned. Meal greatest served over noodles.

Beer Soaked Bratwurst

What you want:

1 lb of bratwurst/

2 12 oz cans of beer/

1 medium onion, chopped/

16 oz jar sauerkraut with caraway seeds, drained/

1 inexperienced pepper, chopped/

2 T butter

What you do:

Layer bratwurst on backside of 9 x 13 x 2 inch baking pan. Pour beer over bratwurst and canopy with foil. Refrigerate for at the least 1 hour. In medium skillet, add butter, onion and inexperienced pepper. Cook dinner on med warmth till flippantly browned. Add sauerkraut, combine and proceed heating for five minutes, stirring incessantly. Wrap sauerkraut combination in aluminum foil and put aside. Add brats and beer to giant skillet or saucepan; cowl and simmer for Quarter-hour.

On gasoline grill:

Set back and front burners to med warmth and go away the center off. Set foil coated kraut off to the facet, away from direct warmth. Place brats in center of grill and canopy. Cook dinner brats for 10-12 minutes, ensuring browned on both sides and expecting flare-ups.

On charcoal grill:

Cook dinner over largely ashen coals for 10-Quarter-hour, turning typically and stopping flare-ups. Cook dinner kraut away from flame. Serve brats on buns with kraut combination on prime and spicy brown mustard, or your selection of condiments.