Eagles vs. Buccaneers inactives | September 29, 2024

The Eagles are in Tampa Bay preparing for a 1 PM kickoff in opposition to the Buccaneers in a rematch of the 2023 Wild Card spherical.

The Eagles introduced on Sunday morning that All-Professional proper deal with Lane Johnson has been downgraded to out with a concussion. He suffered the damage in final Sunday’s win over the Saints. Fred Johnson will begin at proper deal with right this moment in opposition to the Buccaneers.

Together with Lane Johnson, the Eagles can be with out each of their star vast receivers in A.J. Brown (hamstring) and DeVonta Smith (concussion). Brown will miss his third straight recreation regardless of returning to observe as a restricted participant on Friday. Smith was not in a position to clear concussion protocol after taking successful to the top within the win over the Saints final Sunday.

With Brown and Smith out, and Britain Covey on Injured Reserve as a result of a shoulder damage, the Eagles elevated receivers Parris Campbell and John Ross from the observe squad. Campbell had two catches for 13 yards after being introduced up for the Saints recreation. Ross returned to the Eagles on September 24 and can make his debut right this moment.

Guard/deal with Darian Kinnard is energetic and can make his Eagles debut after signing with the workforce in February.

Right here is the total checklist of inactives for the Birds:

A.J. Brown | WR

Lane Johnson | T

Trevor Keegan | G

Tanner McKee | third QB

DeVonta Smith | WR

Devin White | LB

Byron Younger | DT

As for the Buccaneers, defensive lineman Vita Vea is ACTIVE after lacking final week’s recreation with a knee damage. Calijah Kancey is OUT and can miss his fourth straight recreation as a result of a calf damage.

Here’s a full checklist of the Buccaneers inactives:

Jake Camarda | P

Devin Culp | TE

Luke Goedeke | T

Calijah Kancey | DL

Jalen McMillan | WR

Jose Ramirez | OLB

Antoine Winfield Jr. | S