DWP’s Inkcarceration Festival Wraps Another Fully Sold-Out Year In Ohio

MANSFIELD, OH (CelebrityAccess) — The fourth annual Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Competition has wrapped after a sell-out crowd of greater than 75,000 followers loved three days of music, tattoos, and haunted sights.

The occasion, which befell on the historic Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio from July 19-21, featured a rock heavy lineup that included headliners Shinedown, Godsmack and Breaking Benjamin.

Produced by unbiased promoter Danny Wimmer Presents and Reinkcarceration LLC, the fest included unique performances from Halestorm and I Prevail Lzzy Hale and Eric Vanlerberghe guesting in one another’s units for his or her collaboration, “Can U See Me In The Darkish?”

Moreover, the Cleveland-based metallic band Chimaira made their first look at a U.S. pageant in additional than a decade after they took the stage at Inkcarceration on Friday evening.

The Offspring, Dangerous Omens, Parkway Drive, Chevelle, Dropkick Murphys, Sleeping With Sirens, Killswitch Have interaction, Hollywood Undead, Machine Head, Sevendust and Of Mice & Males have been readily available as effectively to carry out all through the weekend.

Activations on the 2024 version of Inkcarceration included The Whiskey Bar offered by BLACKENED, Bud Gentle Seltzer, Center West Spirits, and Take Me Residence, plus programming for the pageant campgrounds together with Rock Capitol Dwell Band Karaoke, a particular screening of I Stand Alone: The Sully Erna Story Documentary and performances from Southbond Beretta, Hannan, Affect, Heathensun, The Convalescence, Battle from Inside, The Behest of Serpents, Lydia Can’t Breathe, Zakk Money and Titans in Time.

Based on Danny Wimmer Presents, the fest will return in 2025, although dates for the occasion have but to be introduced.